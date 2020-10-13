Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Oct. 12

Avenue S — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Oct. 9

103 Worley Way — Criminal trespass.

83 Jackson Rd. — Disturbance.

753 FM 1696 W. — Forgery.

606 I-45 S. (Huntsville) — Shooting.

Oct. 10

1 Jacob St. — Terroristic threat.

9134 Hwy. 75 S. — Theft.

15 Hilltop Dr. — Terroristic threat.

616 FM 1696 W. — Stolen vehicle.

Oct. 11

FM 230/ Koonce Rd. — Major auto wreck.

83 Jackson Rd. — Criminal trespass.

5097 FM 1374 — Commercial burglary.

49 John and Doris Dr. — Domestic dispute.

2902 I-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

2 Galloway Rd. — Burglary.

15 Houston Rd. — Theft.

3580 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Disturbance.

Oct. 12

91 Prescott Dr. — Domestic dispute.

10 Park Ln. — Disturbance.

113 Wood Farm Estates Rd. — Terroristic threat.

85 Young Rd. — Forgery.

811 Hopewell Rd. — Criminal mischief.

8 Thompson St. — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail Docket

Oct. 9

Adam M. Weldon — Online impersonation.

Joanna D. Bell — Obstruction or retaliation.

Shawn A. White — Interfere with emergency request, evading arrest.

William J. Moss II — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery.

Liban Hersi — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery.

Ty Hardin — Aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts), indecency with child (2 counts), indecency with a child exposes.

Oct. 10

Scholar St Pe — Silent abusive call, evading arrest, resisting arrest.

Tamara L. Cox — Public intoxication, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

Israel O. Aminu — Resisting arrest.

Tadrian D. Riles — Criminal mischief.

Oct. 11

Amanda M. Davidson — Driving while intoxicated.

Thomas D. Tubb — Driving while intoxicated.

Brian C. Robbins — Possession of marijuana.

Christina Permenter — Resisting arrest, possession of a dangerous drug.

Tina M. Gessell — Possession of a dangerous drug.

Johnny R. Hatch Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.

Hope N. Dawson — Theft of property.

Oct. 12

Shaun D. Johnson — Driving while intoxicated.

Lejuene Patterson — Assault causing bodily injury.

Oct. 13

Alryic Berry — Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wyketta M. Bryant — Driving while intoxicated.

Brian A. Awomosu — Possession of marijuana.

