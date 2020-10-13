Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 12
Avenue S — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 9
103 Worley Way — Criminal trespass.
83 Jackson Rd. — Disturbance.
753 FM 1696 W. — Forgery.
606 I-45 S. (Huntsville) — Shooting.
Oct. 10
1 Jacob St. — Terroristic threat.
9134 Hwy. 75 S. — Theft.
15 Hilltop Dr. — Terroristic threat.
616 FM 1696 W. — Stolen vehicle.
Oct. 11
FM 230/ Koonce Rd. — Major auto wreck.
83 Jackson Rd. — Criminal trespass.
5097 FM 1374 — Commercial burglary.
49 John and Doris Dr. — Domestic dispute.
2902 I-45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
2 Galloway Rd. — Burglary.
15 Houston Rd. — Theft.
3580 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Disturbance.
Oct. 12
91 Prescott Dr. — Domestic dispute.
10 Park Ln. — Disturbance.
113 Wood Farm Estates Rd. — Terroristic threat.
85 Young Rd. — Forgery.
811 Hopewell Rd. — Criminal mischief.
8 Thompson St. — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 9
Adam M. Weldon — Online impersonation.
Joanna D. Bell — Obstruction or retaliation.
Shawn A. White — Interfere with emergency request, evading arrest.
William J. Moss II — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery.
Liban Hersi — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, robbery.
Ty Hardin — Aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts), indecency with child (2 counts), indecency with a child exposes.
Oct. 10
Scholar St Pe — Silent abusive call, evading arrest, resisting arrest.
Tamara L. Cox — Public intoxication, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
Israel O. Aminu — Resisting arrest.
Tadrian D. Riles — Criminal mischief.
Oct. 11
Amanda M. Davidson — Driving while intoxicated.
Thomas D. Tubb — Driving while intoxicated.
Brian C. Robbins — Possession of marijuana.
Christina Permenter — Resisting arrest, possession of a dangerous drug.
Tina M. Gessell — Possession of a dangerous drug.
Johnny R. Hatch Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.
Hope N. Dawson — Theft of property.
Oct. 12
Shaun D. Johnson — Driving while intoxicated.
Lejuene Patterson — Assault causing bodily injury.
Oct. 13
Alryic Berry — Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wyketta M. Bryant — Driving while intoxicated.
Brian A. Awomosu — Possession of marijuana.
