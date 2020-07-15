Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

July 14

281 I-45 S. — Theft.

116 Elmwood — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

July 14

157 Hill Top Ln. — Disturbance.

25 Hill St. (Riverside) — Criminal trespass.

2272 HWy. 190 — Theft.

9309 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Theft.

1 Kagle Rd. — Water rescue.

Walker County Jail docket

July 14

Brent A. Phillips — Stalking, criminal trespass of a habitation, burglary of a habitation.

Dustin R. Chapman — Theft of property.

Kody N. Bohac — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence, stalking.

Tony Walker — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), resisting arrest search or transport, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cedric B. James — Burglary of a habitation, continuous violence against the family.

Debbie S. Helton — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2).

Teresa Dennis — Deadly conduct (discharge firearm).

Richard Portwood — Public intoxication.

Brandy Johnson — Public intoxication.

Maria T. Villanueva — Prohibited substance/ item in a correctional facility.

