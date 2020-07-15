Huntsville Police Department
July 14
281 I-45 S. — Theft.
116 Elmwood — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 14
157 Hill Top Ln. — Disturbance.
25 Hill St. (Riverside) — Criminal trespass.
2272 HWy. 190 — Theft.
9309 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Theft.
1 Kagle Rd. — Water rescue.
Walker County Jail docket
July 14
Brent A. Phillips — Stalking, criminal trespass of a habitation, burglary of a habitation.
Dustin R. Chapman — Theft of property.
Kody N. Bohac — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence, stalking.
Tony Walker — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), resisting arrest search or transport, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cedric B. James — Burglary of a habitation, continuous violence against the family.
Debbie S. Helton — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2).
Teresa Dennis — Deadly conduct (discharge firearm).
Richard Portwood — Public intoxication.
Brandy Johnson — Public intoxication.
Maria T. Villanueva — Prohibited substance/ item in a correctional facility.
