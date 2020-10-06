Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Oct. 5

1220 11th St. — Theft.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

1110 Avenue N — Residential burglary.

2501 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

195 Johnson Rd. — Found property.

2537 Pine Shadows — Overdose.

1410 Nottingham — Overdose.

1511 Dogwood — Domestic dispute.

144 I-45 N. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

224 Hwy. 75 N. — Theft.

5021 Old Colony — Forgery

112 I-45 N. — Domestic dispute.

101 Sara Ln. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Oct. 5

3745 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Theft.

18 Jones View Dr. — Theft.

16 W Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

21 Mossback St. — Criminal mischief.

Oct. 6

FM 2550/ Roberts Rd. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Oct. 5

Kerrie D. Hodge — Public intoxication.

Tags