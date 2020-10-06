Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 5
1220 11th St. — Theft.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
1110 Avenue N — Residential burglary.
2501 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
195 Johnson Rd. — Found property.
2537 Pine Shadows — Overdose.
1410 Nottingham — Overdose.
1511 Dogwood — Domestic dispute.
144 I-45 N. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
224 Hwy. 75 N. — Theft.
5021 Old Colony — Forgery
112 I-45 N. — Domestic dispute.
101 Sara Ln. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Oct. 5
3745 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Theft.
18 Jones View Dr. — Theft.
16 W Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
21 Mossback St. — Criminal mischief.
Oct. 6
FM 2550/ Roberts Rd. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Oct. 5
Kerrie D. Hodge — Public intoxication.
