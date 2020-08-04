Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 3

101 Hidden Valley — Burglary.

1900 Rollingwood — Theft.

601 Hwy. 75 — Theft.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.

2400 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

3325 Elks Dr. — Domestic dispute.

2830 Lake Rd. — Assault.

800 I-45 S. — Suspicious incident.

3000 block Hwy. 30 W. — Drugs.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 3

105 William Thomas Rd. — Civil dispute.

200 Hall Ranch Rd. — Criminal mischief.

Galloway Rd./ Hwy. 30 — Assault.

3782 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Disturbance.

Wood Farm Rd./ Hwy. 19 — Major auto wreck.

Dipping Vat Rd./ Ruger Rd. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Aug. 3

John Talley Jr. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Amy L. Devoe-Moses — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), resisting arrest search or transport, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Travis M. Morris — Disregard warning sign at construction.

Jesse L. Nickens-Wortham — Possession of drug paraphernalia, assault of a peace officer, evading arrest detention, resisting arrest search or transport.

James K. Ely — Criminal mischief, interfer with public duties.

Aug. 4

Daniel M. Burns — Public intoxication.

