Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 11

Hwy. 19/ Hwy. 190 — Assisting other agency.

1802 Normal Park Dr. — Criminal mischief.

88 Louis Davis Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

2006 Avenue N — Suspicious activity.

1702 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.

2200 blk. Avenue J — Minor auto wreck.

281 I-45 S. — Theft.

196 I-45 N. — Harassment.

124 I-45 N. — Found property.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 11

41 Calvary Rd. — Vehicle fire.

15 Eisenhower Ln. — Credit card abuse.

121 Booker Rd. — Animal complaint.

260 FM 405 — Disturbance.

38 Gourd Creek Cemetery Rd. — Disturbance.

Koehl Rd. / FM 405 — Found property.

121 Booker Rd. — Animal complaint.

28 Roark Rd. — Disturbance.

875 FM 1696 W. — Animal complaint.

129 Doe Run Dr. — Disturbance.

Aug. 12

44 Calvary Rd. — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail docket

Aug. 11

Stacey Bryant — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Denzel D. Holmes — Possession of marijuana.

Kyron C. Jones — Failure to identify as a fugitive.

Brian D. Welch — Theft of property.

Stuart B. Finch — Driving while intoxicated.

Daeshun J. Adams — Burglary of a vehicle (2 counts).

Christopher D. Stuart — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1).

Renee A. Burnum — Engaging in organized criminal activity, fraud use/ possession of identifying information, fraud possession/ use of credit or debit card.

Courtney Burnum — Engaging in organized criminal activity, fraud use/ possession of identifying information, fraud possession/ use of credit or debit card, possession of a controlled substance (PG3), driving while intoxicated.

Terrance B. Parker — Engaging in organized criminal activity, fraud use/ possession of identifying information, fraud possession/ use of credit or debit card, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Michael Boyd — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2), possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Brandi Sousa — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (PG2).

Robert A. Valdez — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2), possession of marijuana.

Aug. 12

Quincy S. Champine — Fleeing a police officer, possession of a controlled substance (PG2).

Christi R. Antoine — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

