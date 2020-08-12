Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 11
Hwy. 19/ Hwy. 190 — Assisting other agency.
1802 Normal Park Dr. — Criminal mischief.
88 Louis Davis Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
2006 Avenue N — Suspicious activity.
1702 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.
2200 blk. Avenue J — Minor auto wreck.
281 I-45 S. — Theft.
196 I-45 N. — Harassment.
124 I-45 N. — Found property.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 11
41 Calvary Rd. — Vehicle fire.
15 Eisenhower Ln. — Credit card abuse.
121 Booker Rd. — Animal complaint.
260 FM 405 — Disturbance.
38 Gourd Creek Cemetery Rd. — Disturbance.
Koehl Rd. / FM 405 — Found property.
121 Booker Rd. — Animal complaint.
28 Roark Rd. — Disturbance.
875 FM 1696 W. — Animal complaint.
129 Doe Run Dr. — Disturbance.
Aug. 12
44 Calvary Rd. — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail docket
Aug. 11
Stacey Bryant — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Denzel D. Holmes — Possession of marijuana.
Kyron C. Jones — Failure to identify as a fugitive.
Brian D. Welch — Theft of property.
Stuart B. Finch — Driving while intoxicated.
Daeshun J. Adams — Burglary of a vehicle (2 counts).
Christopher D. Stuart — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1).
Renee A. Burnum — Engaging in organized criminal activity, fraud use/ possession of identifying information, fraud possession/ use of credit or debit card.
Courtney Burnum — Engaging in organized criminal activity, fraud use/ possession of identifying information, fraud possession/ use of credit or debit card, possession of a controlled substance (PG3), driving while intoxicated.
Terrance B. Parker — Engaging in organized criminal activity, fraud use/ possession of identifying information, fraud possession/ use of credit or debit card, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Michael Boyd — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2), possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Brandi Sousa — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (PG2).
Robert A. Valdez — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2), possession of marijuana.
Aug. 12
Quincy S. Champine — Fleeing a police officer, possession of a controlled substance (PG2).
Christi R. Antoine — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
