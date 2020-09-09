Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 8
1600 Hwy. 30 E. — Major auto wreck.
1819 Avenue Q — Domestic dispute.
412 Agusta Dr. — Theft.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
700 blk. Avenue G — Sexual assault.
I-45/ U.S. 19 — Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 8
9312 Hwy. 75 S. — Theft.
1207 FM 980 — Theft.
FM 1374/ I-45 S. (New Waverly) — Theft.
22 Lake Shore Ln. (Riverside) — Assisting other agency.
1770 Hwy. 75 N. — Harassment.
38 Lawrence Ln. — Public intoxication .
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 8
Gary L. Moore — Public intoxication.
Therman Hunt III — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
George M. Gloria Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance.
Garrett L. Wells — Possession of a controlled substance.
Jeffory N. Foote — Parole and pardon board violation.
Cameron D. Chatman — Resisting arrest search or transport, duty on striking unattended vehicle, assault family/ household member, harassment of public servant, parole and pardon board violation.
Richard B. McAlister — Interfere with emergency request for assistance.
Andrae D. Houston — Possession of a controlled substance.
Douglas Welch — Public intoxication.
Dereme T. Reed — Injury to a child/ elderly/ disable with intent to bodily injury.
Randy T. Reynolds — Public intoxication, assault/ family violence.
Frederick T. McKnight — Possession of a controlled substance.
Wendi M. Allen — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying weapon.
Lamarcus Miller — Failure to identify/ giving false information.
Chandler N. Jones — Public intoxication.
Allen Fregia – Public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.