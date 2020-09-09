Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Sept. 8

1600 Hwy. 30 E. — Major auto wreck.

1819 Avenue Q — Domestic dispute.

412 Agusta Dr. — Theft.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

700 blk. Avenue G — Sexual assault.

I-45/ U.S. 19 — Stolen vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Sept. 8

9312 Hwy. 75 S. — Theft.

1207 FM 980 — Theft.

FM 1374/ I-45 S. (New Waverly) — Theft.

22 Lake Shore Ln. (Riverside) — Assisting other agency.

1770 Hwy. 75 N. — Harassment.

38 Lawrence Ln. — Public intoxication .

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 8

Gary L. Moore — Public intoxication.

Therman Hunt III — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

George M. Gloria Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance.

Garrett L. Wells — Possession of a controlled substance.

Jeffory N. Foote — Parole and pardon board violation.

Cameron D. Chatman — Resisting arrest search or transport, duty on striking unattended vehicle, assault family/ household member, harassment of public servant, parole and pardon board violation.

Richard B. McAlister — Interfere with emergency request for assistance.

Andrae D. Houston — Possession of a controlled substance.

Douglas Welch — Public intoxication.

Dereme T. Reed — Injury to a child/ elderly/ disable with intent to bodily injury.

Randy T. Reynolds — Public intoxication, assault/ family violence.

Frederick T. McKnight — Possession of a controlled substance.

Wendi M. Allen — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying weapon.

Lamarcus Miller — Failure to identify/ giving false information.

Chandler N. Jones — Public intoxication.

Allen Fregia – Public intoxication.

