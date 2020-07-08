Huntsville Police Department
July 7
7400 Hwy. 75 S. — Minor auto wreck.
25 Estill Ave. — Stolen vehicle.
2501 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.
2445 Montgomery Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.
407 Brunch Ave. — Assault.
211 Avenue M — Burglary of a residence.
807 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
1001 Avenue J — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 7
1255 S. Keeland Ln. (New Waverly) — Disturbance.
Hwy. 75 S./ Mitchell Cemetery Rd. — Criminal mischief.
497 FM 1696 W. — Stolen vehicle.
717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Stolen vehicle.
70 Paul Dixon Rd. — Unattended death.
457 Pool Rd. — Theft.
2701 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
102 Ellis Spring Rd. — Major auto wreck.
32 Old Waverly Rd. — Sexual assault.
2 Tonkawas Dr. — Drugs/ narcotics.
800 I-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
July 7
Raymond Rivera — Possession of a controlled substance (PG 1).
Alfredo T. Escobar — Driving while intoxicated.
Jacoby M. Perry — Public intoxication.
