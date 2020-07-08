Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

July 7

7400 Hwy. 75 S. — Minor auto wreck.

25 Estill Ave. — Stolen vehicle.

2501 Lake Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.

2445 Montgomery Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.

407 Brunch Ave. — Assault.

211 Avenue M — Burglary of a residence.

807 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

1001 Avenue J — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

July 7

1255 S. Keeland Ln. (New Waverly) — Disturbance.

Hwy. 75 S./ Mitchell Cemetery Rd. — Criminal mischief.

497 FM 1696 W. — Stolen vehicle.

717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Stolen vehicle.

70 Paul Dixon Rd. — Unattended death.

457 Pool Rd. — Theft.

2701 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

102 Ellis Spring Rd. — Major auto wreck.

32 Old Waverly Rd. — Sexual assault.

2 Tonkawas Dr. — Drugs/ narcotics.

800 I-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

July 7

Raymond Rivera — Possession of a controlled substance (PG 1).

Alfredo T. Escobar — Driving while intoxicated.

Jacoby M. Perry — Public intoxication.

