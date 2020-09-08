Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 4
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
200 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
2600 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
Avenue I/ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2803 Angier Rd. — Lost property.
122 I-45 N. — Criminal mischief.
2707 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
2523 Avenue M — Theft.
7684 Hwy. 75 — Stolen vehicle.
Sept. 5
555 Bowers Blvd. — Minor auto wreck.
900 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. — Found property.
200 blk. Hwy. 75 N. — Sexual assault.
141 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
300 blk. Bearkat Blvd. — Welfare concern.
811 9th St. — Suspicious activity.
2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
2615 El Toro — Burglary.
Sept. 6
1901 Normal Park Dr. — Criminal trespass.
1500 Green Briar Dr. — Theft.
122 I- 45 S. — Assault.
118MM I-45 N. — Assisting other agency.
1100 Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.
2805 Lake Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
1608 Lake Rd. — Criminal mischief.
2500 Sycamore — Failure to stop and give information.
407 Brunch Ave. — Assault.
141 I-45 S. — Found property.
2000 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.
2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.
Sept. 7
700 blk. I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
Normal Park Dr./ 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
2100 blk. Avenue J — Sexual offense.
904 Thomason St. — Failure to comply - sex offender registry.
3756 Montgomery Rd. — Overdose.
2452 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2700 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
600 Avenue G. — Aggravated assault.
1012 Frostwood — Domestic dispute.
1020 MLK Dr. — Aggravated assault.
200 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
602 Avenue J — Theft.
737 I-45 S. — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 4
906 FM 247 — Sexual assault.
21 Wendy Ln. — Recovered stolen vehicle.
880 Tafelski Rd. — Major auto wreck.
21 Pine Ln. — Theft.
22580 Hwy. 19 — Major auto wreck.
90 FM 2693 — Disturbance.
Sept. 5
Park Road 40./ Hwy. 75 S. — Vehicle pursuit.
709 FM 1696 W. — Disturbance.
3580 Hwy. 19 —Disturbance.
44 Calvary Rd. — Theft.
525 Bishop Rd. — Disturbance.
46 Summer Place — Overdose.
83 Jackson Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
1700 FM 980 — Major auto wreck.
Sept. 6
1575 I-45 N. — Assisting other agency.
240 Campbell Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.
2745 I-45 S. — Theft.
53 Young Rd. — Criminal mischief.
9 Old Chapel Rd. — Harassment.
1536 Fish Hatchery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Galloway Rd./ Hwy. 30 — Minor auto wreck.
Sept. 7
1862 US 190 — Unattended death.
2272 US 190 — Drugs/ narcotics.
371 Fisher St. — Animal abuse.
2402 — I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
1782 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.
168 Wire Road Lp. — Fire.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 4
Mariama S. Jalloh — Assault causing bodily injury.
Daniel K. McMahon — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance - PG 1, Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Jose Beltran — Possession of a controlled substance.
Delwin Jones — Parole and pardon board violation.
Kathryn B. Kendrick — Possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher B. Perez — Assault.
Sept. 5
Daniel Gomez Jr. — Driving while intoxicated.
Christopher Calegon — Burglary of a habitation.
Evan M. Elder — Assault.
Robin L. Williams — Theft of property - 3 counts.
Sept. 6
Thomas Nitschmann — Public intoxication, theft of property.
JB Page — Driving while intoxicated, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Anthony P. Berotte — Evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance.
Michael A. Offutt — Resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance. Public intoxication.
Gwendolyn L. Jordan — Public intoxication, criminal trespass.
Sept. 7
Shakevia J. Callahan — Possession of marijuana.
Jamarkus D. Bonner — Bond forfeiture, theft of property, failure to identify.
Hannah Fresquez — Possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher J. Avants — Assault.
Andrew W. Cline — Possession of marijuanna, fleeing police officer.
Sept. 8
Gary L. Moore — Public intoxication.
Therman Hunt III — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
