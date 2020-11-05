Huntsville Police Department
Nov. 4
4407 Shady Ln. — Domestic dispute.
100 IH 45 S. — Major auto wreck.
2806 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
1110 Avenue N — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 3
FM 1791/ Deerfield Rd. — Major auto wreck.
101 Pavey Cir. — Criminal mischief.
13 Emerald Ln. — Forgery.
8 Jenkins Rd. — Residential fire.
85 Chandler Rd. — Disturbance.
2980 SH 19 — Theft.
Nov. 4
101 Pavey Cir. — Criminal trespass.
51 Wilkerson Ln. — Theft.
2272 US 190 — Theft.
22 FM 1696 W. — Theft.
82 FM 2693 — Domestic dispute.
9 Pine Hollow St. — Terroristic threat.
717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Sexual assault.
143 FS Rd. 233 — Assault.
107 FM 2693 — Assault.
Walker County Jail Docket
Nov. 3
Edward D. Briggs — Theft of property.
Linda Khan — Driving while intoxicated.
Joelly Trahan — Fraud use/ possession if identifying information.
Russell J. Metcalf — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized absence of community correction facility.
Kiyann M. Pierson — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
Nov. 4
Daryl Buckley — Possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon.
William G. Bounds III — Driving while intoxicated.
Keion R. Randle — Theft of firearm (2 counts).
John S. Muckelrath — Driving while intoxicated.
Gerard R. Martin — Possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated.
Nov. 5
Barrington Hunter — Evading arrest detention.
