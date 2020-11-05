Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Nov. 4

4407 Shady Ln. — Domestic dispute.

100 IH 45 S. — Major auto wreck.

2806 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.

1110 Avenue N — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Nov. 3

FM 1791/ Deerfield Rd. — Major auto wreck.

101 Pavey Cir. — Criminal mischief.

13 Emerald Ln. — Forgery.

8 Jenkins Rd. — Residential fire.

85 Chandler Rd. — Disturbance.

2980 SH 19 — Theft.

Nov. 4

101 Pavey Cir. — Criminal trespass.

51 Wilkerson Ln. — Theft.

2272 US 190 — Theft.

22 FM 1696 W. — Theft.

82 FM 2693 — Domestic dispute.

9 Pine Hollow St. — Terroristic threat.

717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Sexual assault.

143 FS Rd. 233 — Assault.

107 FM 2693 — Assault.

Walker County Jail Docket

Nov. 3

Edward D. Briggs — Theft of property.

Linda Khan — Driving while intoxicated.

Joelly Trahan — Fraud use/ possession if identifying information.

Russell J. Metcalf — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unauthorized absence of community correction facility.

Kiyann M. Pierson — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

Nov. 4

Daryl Buckley — Possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon.

William G. Bounds III — Driving while intoxicated.

Keion R. Randle — Theft of firearm (2 counts).

John S. Muckelrath — Driving while intoxicated.

Gerard R. Martin — Possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest detention with a vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated.

Nov. 5

Barrington Hunter — Evading arrest detention.

Tags

Trending Video