Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 2
100 Yegua Cr. — Overdose.
2615 El Toro — Assault.
309 SH-75 N. — Theft.
Aug. 3
500 IH-45 N. — Suspicious incident/ vehicle recovered.
2615 El Toro — Overdose.
312 Mary Ave. — Assault.
200 Mary Ave. — Domestic dispute.
3100 Montgomery Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
185 IH-45 N. — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 2
878 Wood Farm Rd. — Criminal trespass.
2286 FM 980 — Theft.
602 FM 1696 W. — Residential burglary.
4 Flynt Rd. — Theft.
Aug. 3
1002 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
600 Palm St. — Domestic dispute.
454 FS Rd. 200 — Commercial burglary.
32 Old Waverly Rd. — Theft.
24 Lone Horn Lp. — Credit card abuse.
Mann Rd./ US 190 — Domestic dispute.
2286 FM 980 — Theft.
2211 US 190 — Criminal trespass.
2502 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Aug. 2
Billy Hill — Criminal trespass.
Brandon L. Geeslin — DWI, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Jordan K. Willis — Vehicle burglary.
Christopher B. Goss — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Darrell Luther — DWI (2 counts).
Ernest W. Estell — Possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher D. Isaac — Parole and Pardon Board violation, failure to comply as a sex offender.
Aug. 3
Jordan A. Williams — Assault of family/ household member, injury to child/elderly or disable.
Tasheria K. Merchant — Organized retail theft (Polk County).
Jeanie M. Earle — Assault of family/ household member.
Patrick S. Mulkey — Failure to identify as a fugitive, hinder apprehension/ prosecution
