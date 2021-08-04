Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 2

100 Yegua Cr. — Overdose.

2615 El Toro — Assault.

309 SH-75 N. — Theft.

Aug. 3

500 IH-45 N. — Suspicious incident/ vehicle recovered.

2615 El Toro — Overdose.

312 Mary Ave. — Assault.

200 Mary Ave. — Domestic dispute.

3100 Montgomery Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

185 IH-45 N. — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 2

878 Wood Farm Rd. — Criminal trespass.

2286 FM 980 — Theft.

602 FM 1696 W. — Residential burglary.

4 Flynt Rd. — Theft.

Aug. 3

1002 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

600 Palm St. — Domestic dispute.

454 FS Rd. 200 — Commercial burglary.

32 Old Waverly Rd. — Theft.

24 Lone Horn Lp. — Credit card abuse.

Mann Rd./ US 190 — Domestic dispute.

2286 FM 980 — Theft.

2211 US 190 — Criminal trespass.

2502 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Aug. 2

Billy Hill — Criminal trespass.

Brandon L. Geeslin — DWI, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Jordan K. Willis — Vehicle burglary.

Christopher B. Goss — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Darrell Luther — DWI (2 counts).

Ernest W. Estell — Possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher D. Isaac — Parole and Pardon Board violation, failure to comply as a sex offender.

Aug. 3

Jordan A. Williams — Assault of family/ household member, injury to child/elderly or disable.

Tasheria K. Merchant — Organized retail theft (Polk County).

Jeanie M. Earle — Assault of family/ household member.

Patrick S. Mulkey — Failure to identify as a fugitive, hinder apprehension/ prosecution

