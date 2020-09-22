Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Sept. 21

2128 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

1608 Avenue O — Theft.

323 Greenleaf St. — Domestic dispute.

1504 11th St. — Found property.

2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.

506 River Oaks Dr. — Burglary of a vehicle.

2124 Hwy. 30 E. — Burglary of a commercial property.

102 Kyle Dr. — Forgery.

2435 Montgomery Rd. — Animal abuse.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Sept. 21

96 Hardy Bottom Rd. — Forgery.

1753 Hwy. 75 N. — Criminal mischief.

1758 Hwy. 75 N. — Criminal mischief.

118 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.

150 Horace Smith Rd. — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 21

Richard Fifield — Possession of a controlled substance.

Duncan Ray — Public intoxication.

Anthony Lee — Assault causing bodily injury.

Hannah Fresquez — Assault causing bodily

Santos A. Contreras — Driving while intoxicated.

Ashton Ballard — Theft.

Preston B. Osterhaus — Possession of a controlled substance.

Nichole A. King — Possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

James A. Hardy-Moore — Fraud use/possession of identifying information.

