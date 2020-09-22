Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 21
2128 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
1608 Avenue O — Theft.
323 Greenleaf St. — Domestic dispute.
1504 11th St. — Found property.
2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
506 River Oaks Dr. — Burglary of a vehicle.
2124 Hwy. 30 E. — Burglary of a commercial property.
102 Kyle Dr. — Forgery.
2435 Montgomery Rd. — Animal abuse.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 21
96 Hardy Bottom Rd. — Forgery.
1753 Hwy. 75 N. — Criminal mischief.
1758 Hwy. 75 N. — Criminal mischief.
118 Ranch Acres Dr. — Domestic dispute.
150 Horace Smith Rd. — Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 21
Richard Fifield — Possession of a controlled substance.
Duncan Ray — Public intoxication.
Anthony Lee — Assault causing bodily injury.
Hannah Fresquez — Assault causing bodily
Santos A. Contreras — Driving while intoxicated.
Ashton Ballard — Theft.
Preston B. Osterhaus — Possession of a controlled substance.
Nichole A. King — Possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
James A. Hardy-Moore — Fraud use/possession of identifying information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.