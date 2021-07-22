Huntsville Police Department

July 21

1105 Sleepy Hollow — Credit card abuse.

1500 Avenue O — Domestic dispute.

2000 Sycamore Ave. — Criminal mischief.

710 Cline St. — Theft.

639 SH-75 N, — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

July 21

SH-19/ IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

14 Lakeview — Disturbance.

1500 US 190 — Major auto wreck.

2938 SH-19 — Criminal trespass.

135 Parrish St. — Domestic dispute.

24 W. Walnut Lake Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

July 21

Mike D. Harris — Hold over, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Stephanie Q. Ngu — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Rick N. Han — Possession of a controlled substance.

Melissa E. Alakayi — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

John Lillard Jr. — Forgery of a financial instrument.

George M. Gloria Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of mail.

Ryan D. Price — Resisting arrest search or transport, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

