Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 10
1609 Hwy. 30 E. — Stolen vehicle.
Hwy. 75 S./ Rush Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
1325 University Ave. — Commercial burglary.
94 Louis Davis Dr. — Theft.
1105 El Rd. — Theft.
2702 Montgomery Rd. — Threat.
2600 blk. 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
145 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
6000 Hwy. 75 S. — Major auto wreck.
2250 Sam Houston Ave. — Arson
Aug. 11
Hwy. 19/ Hwy. 190 — Assisting other agency.
1802 Normal Park Dr. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 10
13 Raintree St. — Sexual assault.
23 Harold Cir. — Domestic dispute.
43 Pool Rd. — Theft.
181 FM 1791 — Disturbance.
575 Pool Rd. — Assault.
200 Ravenwood St. — Animal bite.
157 Hill Top Ln. — Theft.
Aug. 11
41 Calvary Rd. — Vehicle fire.
Walker County Jail docket
Aug. 10
Bruce D. Ellisor — Driving while intoxicated.
Noel Colon-Ortiz — Burglary of a building.
Jamie A. Luke — Assault of a family/ household member.
Demarquis Robinson — Assault causing bodily injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass.
Aug. 11
Stacey Bryant — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Denzel D. Holmes — Possession of marijuana.
