Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 10

1609 Hwy. 30 E. — Stolen vehicle.

Hwy. 75 S./ Rush Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

1325 University Ave. — Commercial burglary.

94 Louis Davis Dr. — Theft.

1105 El Rd. — Theft.

2702 Montgomery Rd. — Threat.

2600 blk. 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

145 Essex Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

6000 Hwy. 75 S. — Major auto wreck.

2250 Sam Houston Ave. — Arson

Aug. 11

Hwy. 19/ Hwy. 190 — Assisting other agency.

1802 Normal Park Dr. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 10

13 Raintree St. — Sexual assault.

23 Harold Cir. — Domestic dispute.

43 Pool Rd. — Theft.

181 FM 1791 — Disturbance.

575 Pool Rd. — Assault.

200 Ravenwood St. — Animal bite.

157 Hill Top Ln. — Theft.

Aug. 11

41 Calvary Rd. — Vehicle fire.

Walker County Jail docket

Aug. 10

Bruce D. Ellisor — Driving while intoxicated.

Noel Colon-Ortiz — Burglary of a building.

Jamie A. Luke — Assault of a family/ household member.

Demarquis Robinson — Assault causing bodily injury, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass.

Aug. 11

Stacey Bryant — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Denzel D. Holmes — Possession of marijuana.

Tags