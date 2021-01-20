Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 18
2600 El Toro — Criminal mischief.
314 16th St. — Assault.
2106 Avenue M — Failure to stop and give information.
913 University Ave. — Domestic dispute.
1905 University Ave. — Theft.
2451 Lake Rd. — Sexual assault.
Jan. 19
114 FM 247 — Assault.
2830 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2523 Avenue M — Theft of a firearm.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 18
Jones Rd./ FM 1375 — Assisting other agency.
1581 IH 45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
6370 FM 1374 — Stolen vehicle.
30 FM 2296 — Major auto wreck.
Jan. 19
1576 IH 45 N — Recovered stolen vehicle.
100 FM 2296 — Found property.
Piney Woods Rd./ Chalk Cemetery Rd. — Animal abuse.
655 FM 2821 W. — Drugs/ narcotics.
10 Didlake Rd. — Terroristic threat.
58 Ross McBride Ln. — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 18
Devin O. Apejua — Engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault causing bodily injury.
Casey J. Ramsey — Forgery of government/ national money.
George M. Gloria Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Jan. 19
Leamuel D. Holoman — Possession of marijuana.
Monica Negrete — Unlawful possession of a firearm, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Wesley V. Miles — Evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle.
Gary L. Moore — Criminal mischief.
David T. Tuttle — Assault causing bodily injury.
James M. Lavigne — DWI.
Serena A. Stevens — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information, driver with false license/ ID.
Luis A. Cuevas — Theft.
George R. Howell — Assault causing bodily injury.
Brandi M. Wood — Fraud/ use of identifying information, credit card abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony K. Davis — Public intoxication.
Sa’Naa A. Thomas — Possession of marijuana.
