Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Jan. 18

2600 El Toro — Criminal mischief.

314 16th St. — Assault.

2106 Avenue M — Failure to stop and give information.

913 University Ave. — Domestic dispute.

1905 University Ave. — Theft.

2451 Lake Rd. — Sexual assault.

Jan. 19

114 FM 247 — Assault.

2830 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2523 Avenue M — Theft of a firearm.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Jan. 18

Jones Rd./ FM 1375 — Assisting other agency.

1581 IH 45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

6370 FM 1374 — Stolen vehicle.

30 FM 2296 — Major auto wreck.

Jan. 19

1576 IH 45 N — Recovered stolen vehicle.

100 FM 2296 — Found property.

Piney Woods Rd./ Chalk Cemetery Rd. — Animal abuse.

655 FM 2821 W. — Drugs/ narcotics.

10 Didlake Rd. — Terroristic threat.

58 Ross McBride Ln. — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 18

Devin O. Apejua — Engaging in organized criminal activity, aggravated assault causing bodily injury.

Casey J. Ramsey — Forgery of government/ national money.

George M. Gloria Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Jan. 19

Leamuel D. Holoman — Possession of marijuana.

Monica Negrete — Unlawful possession of a firearm, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Wesley V. Miles — Evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle.

Gary L. Moore — Criminal mischief.

David T. Tuttle — Assault causing bodily injury.

James M. Lavigne — DWI.

Serena A. Stevens — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information, driver with false license/ ID.

Luis A. Cuevas — Theft.

George R. Howell — Assault causing bodily injury.

Brandi M. Wood — Fraud/ use of identifying information, credit card abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony K. Davis — Public intoxication.

Sa’Naa A. Thomas — Possession of marijuana.

Tags

Trending Video