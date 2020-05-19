Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 18

32 Howard Circle — Theft.

757 Sabrina Ln. — Found property.

2000 blk Ave. O — Public lewdness.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

Ave. M/ 10th St. — Major auto wreck.

1200 21st St. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 18

8 McCaffety Ln. — Theft.

89 Kalyn Rd. — Criminal mischief.

FM 1791/ Walker Lp. — Major auto wreck.

261 Grant Colony Cemeter Rd. — Disturbance.

Old Phelps Rd. / FS Rd 232 — Minor auto wreck.

1901 I-45 S. — Drugs/ narcotics.

906 FM 247 — Shooting.

Walker County Jail docket

May 18-19

Monique T. Myers — Public intoxication, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Addie Girouard — Assault causing bodily injury.

Andrew L. Franklin — Duty on striking fixture.

John G. Brown — Sex offender duty to register.

Kiera R. Scurry — Driving while intoxicated.

Marshod B. Hawkins — Evading arrest detention with vehicle.

Jack S. Hernandez — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Sheldon Adams — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

