Huntsville Police Department
May 18
32 Howard Circle — Theft.
757 Sabrina Ln. — Found property.
2000 blk Ave. O — Public lewdness.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
Ave. M/ 10th St. — Major auto wreck.
1200 21st St. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 18
8 McCaffety Ln. — Theft.
89 Kalyn Rd. — Criminal mischief.
FM 1791/ Walker Lp. — Major auto wreck.
261 Grant Colony Cemeter Rd. — Disturbance.
Old Phelps Rd. / FS Rd 232 — Minor auto wreck.
1901 I-45 S. — Drugs/ narcotics.
906 FM 247 — Shooting.
Walker County Jail docket
May 18-19
Monique T. Myers — Public intoxication, failure to appear, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Addie Girouard — Assault causing bodily injury.
Andrew L. Franklin — Duty on striking fixture.
John G. Brown — Sex offender duty to register.
Kiera R. Scurry — Driving while intoxicated.
Marshod B. Hawkins — Evading arrest detention with vehicle.
Jack S. Hernandez — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Sheldon Adams — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
