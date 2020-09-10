Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 9
1643 Holly Dr. — Sexual assault.
500 11th St. — Assault.
717 Hayman St. — Minor auto wreck.
336 9th St. — Unattended death.
141 I-45 — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 9
3595 Hwy. 30 (Huntsville) — Assault
5 Tejas Dr. — Child or elderly abuse.
224 Bishop Rd. — Criminal trespass.
4 Lawrence Ln. — Child or elderly abuse.
34 E. Lake Rd. (Huntsville) — Harassment.
168 G Booker Rd. — Disturbance.
1528 Fish Hatchery Rd. — Assault, theft.
1658 Hwy. 75 N. — Child or elderly abuse.
Sept. 10
38 Ground Creek Cemetery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 9
Lamarcus Miller — Failure to identify.
Chandler N. Jones — Public intoxication.
Allen Fregia — Public intoxication.
Markus O. McGary — Possession of a controlled substance (bond surrender) (4 counts).
Rodney S. McGuire — Public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.