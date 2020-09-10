Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Sept. 9

1643 Holly Dr. — Sexual assault.

500 11th St. — Assault.

717 Hayman St. — Minor auto wreck.

336 9th St. — Unattended death.

141 I-45 — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Sept. 9

3595 Hwy. 30 (Huntsville) — Assault

5 Tejas Dr. — Child or elderly abuse.

224 Bishop Rd. — Criminal trespass.

4 Lawrence Ln. — Child or elderly abuse.

34 E. Lake Rd. (Huntsville) — Harassment.

168 G Booker Rd. — Disturbance.

1528 Fish Hatchery Rd. — Assault, theft.

1658 Hwy. 75 N. — Child or elderly abuse.

Sept. 10

38 Ground Creek Cemetery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 9

Lamarcus Miller — Failure to identify.

Chandler N. Jones — Public intoxication.

Allen Fregia — Public intoxication.

Markus O. McGary — Possession of a controlled substance (bond surrender) (4 counts).

Rodney S. McGuire — Public intoxication.

Tags