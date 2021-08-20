Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 19

1400 blk Nottingham — Sexual assault.

601 SH-75 N. — Violation of court order.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Assault.

2501 Robinson Way — Theft.

500 Vicki Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

Aug. 20

2504 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.

10 SH-75 N. — Minor auto wreck.

1548 11th Street — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 19

17 Obannon Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Front St./ FM 980 — Animal abuse.

200 Brimberry Cemetery Rd. — Suicide attempt.

4 Lake Dr. — Theft.

Walker County Jail Docket

Aug. 19

Giovanni M. Martinez — Continuous violence against the family.

Aaron D. Payne — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest search or transport.

Devrick D. Parks — Violate promise to appear, assault causing bodily injury.

Joshua D. Wallace — Assault of family/ household member.

Benny J. Cole Jr. — Criminal mischief.

Daniel E. Grisham — Sex offenders duty to register.

Kenneth D. Elms — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to comply sex offenders duty to register.

Vigil Dylan — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Aug. 20

Justin R. Barbosa — Evading arrest.

Tags

Trending Video