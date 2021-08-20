Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 19
1400 blk Nottingham — Sexual assault.
601 SH-75 N. — Violation of court order.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Assault.
2501 Robinson Way — Theft.
500 Vicki Dr. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
Aug. 20
2504 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
10 SH-75 N. — Minor auto wreck.
1548 11th Street — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 19
17 Obannon Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Front St./ FM 980 — Animal abuse.
200 Brimberry Cemetery Rd. — Suicide attempt.
4 Lake Dr. — Theft.
Walker County Jail Docket
Aug. 19
Giovanni M. Martinez — Continuous violence against the family.
Aaron D. Payne — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest search or transport.
Devrick D. Parks — Violate promise to appear, assault causing bodily injury.
Joshua D. Wallace — Assault of family/ household member.
Benny J. Cole Jr. — Criminal mischief.
Daniel E. Grisham — Sex offenders duty to register.
Kenneth D. Elms — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to comply sex offenders duty to register.
Vigil Dylan — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Aug. 20
Justin R. Barbosa — Evading arrest.
