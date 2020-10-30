Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 28
3011 SH 30 W — Suspicious incident.
2301 Sam Houston Ave. — Found property.
314 16th St. — Assault family violence.
2215 Normal Park Dr. — Theft.
332 Bush Dr. — Runaway.
804 Cline St. — Theft.
600 Cherry Hills Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
Smither Dr./ Veterans Memorial — Minor auto wreck.
100 blk. Col. Etheredge — Minor auto wreck.
2300 Lake Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
1702 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.
2700 Montgomery Rd. — Major auto wreck.
Smither Rd/ I-45 S. feeder — Major auto wreck.
Oct. 29
124 I-45 N. — Found property.
2100 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2000 11th St. — Major auto wreck.
Avenue S/ IH-45 N. feeder — Minor auto wreck.
6043 SH 75 S. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1319 Smither Dr. — Criminal trespass.
203 Comal Dr. — Theft.
34 Estill Ave. — Theft.
Oct. 30
124 IH 45 N. — Domestic dispute.
1548 11th St. — Suspicious incident.
11th St. / IH 45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 28
26 Woodland Dr. — Residential fire.
13 Ridge Run — Theft.
1600 US 190 — Assault.
59 Bird Farm Rd. — Shots heard.
Oct. 29
FM 2693/ Bryant Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
726 FM 247 — Animal abuse.
US 190/ Kalyn Rd. — Major auto wreck.
1743 SH 75 N. — Theft.
719 FM 230 — Stolen vehicle.
13 Emerald Ln. — Stolen vehicle.
2272 US 190 — Theft.
Oct. 30
124 I-45 N. (Huntsville) — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 28
Jevon E. Leon — Driving while intoxicated.
John T. Moore — Driving while intoxicated.
Casey T. Ladner — Criminal trespass.
Dwelvun K. Jones — Possession of a controlled substance.
Terrell D. Jackson — Criminal trespass, interfere with public duties.
Krystal L. Oliver — Prostitution.
Hector A. Delfin — Invasive visual recording.
David B. Whitaker Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 29
Jessie W. James — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Lemarcus G. Bryant — Possession of marijuana.
Alex R. Brown — Possession of marijuana.
Jessie Freeman — Theft of property (2 counts).
Roy E. Addicks Jr. — TDCJ (hold over).
Bellezza M. Sharp — Assault causing bodily injury, theft of property.
Oct. 30
Destiny J. Wood — Assault causing bodily injury.
Bobby R. Jones — Driving while intoxicated.
