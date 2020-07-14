Huntsville Police Department
July 13
849 I-45 S. — Shooting.
92 Gospel Hill — Failure to stop and give information.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a habitation.
Sam Houston Ave./ Lake Rd. — Major auto wreck.
Old Houston Rd./ Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Found property.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 13
2200 Hwy. 190 — Fight in progress.
1390 Four Notch Rd. — Harassment.
Walker County Jail docket
July 13
Elijah K. Admire — Criminal trespass.
Parker T. Reyna — Fleeing police officer.
Benny J. Cole Jr. — Public intoxication.
Henry L. Sims — Public intoxication.
Dalei Cross — Evading arrest/ detention, possession of marijuana, unlawfully carrying a weapon.
