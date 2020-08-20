Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 19
Sam Houston Ave./ 19th St. — Minor auto wreck.
Montgomery Rd./ I-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
407 Brunch Ave. — Assault.
12 White Cir. — Assault.
US 190/ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.
100 blk. Hwy. 19 — Major auto wreck.
2300 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2500 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2020 Avenue L ½ — Domestic dispute.
1300 11th St. — Forgery.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 19
156 Booker Rd. — Child or elderly abuse.
50 Calvary Rd. — Theft.
40 Carolyn St. — Disturbance.
157 Hill Top Ln. — Theft.
1144 US 190 — Disturbance.
18 CR Williams Ln. — Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail docket
Aug. 19
Gordon S. Sawyer — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Quincy S. Champine — Possession of marijuana, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.
Jose R. Raudales-Adino — Immigration (hold over).
Anthony R. Sutton — Possession of marijuana.
Anthony F. Cupit — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Jazzmon J. Williams — Possession of marijuana.
Nina E. Vandever — Possession of marijuana.
Brooke L. Rice — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Jose G. Campa — Possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Ouida L. Wendt — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
