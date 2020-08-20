Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 19

Sam Houston Ave./ 19th St. — Minor auto wreck.

Montgomery Rd./ I-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

407 Brunch Ave. — Assault.

12 White Cir. — Assault.

US 190/ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.

100 blk. Hwy. 19 — Major auto wreck.

2300 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

2500 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

2020 Avenue L ½ — Domestic dispute.

1300 11th St. — Forgery.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 19

156 Booker Rd. — Child or elderly abuse.

50 Calvary Rd. — Theft.

40 Carolyn St. — Disturbance.

157 Hill Top Ln. — Theft.

1144 US 190 — Disturbance.

18 CR Williams Ln. — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail docket

Aug. 19

Gordon S. Sawyer — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Quincy S. Champine — Possession of marijuana, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.

Jose R. Raudales-Adino — Immigration (hold over).

Anthony R. Sutton — Possession of marijuana.

Anthony F. Cupit — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Jazzmon J. Williams — Possession of marijuana.

Nina E. Vandever — Possession of marijuana.

Brooke L. Rice — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Jose G. Campa — Possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (2 counts), tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Ouida L. Wendt — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

