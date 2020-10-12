Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 9
800 12th St. — Drugs.
2600 Montgomery Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
1707 11th St. — Theft.
22nd/ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.
1500 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
167 FM 1791 — Forgery.
1500 blk. 7th St. — Unattended death.
108 Tracy St. — Domestic dispute.
2406 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
Oct. 10
1524 11th St. — Theft.
141 I-45 — Theft.
1220 11th St. — Found property.
Hogan Ln. — Domestic dispute.
MLK Dr./ FM 2821 — Assisting other agency.
3100 Montgomery Rd. — Major auto wreck.
2821 Lake Rd. — Assault.
113 Bolero Way — Domestic dispute.
Oct. 11
416 16th St. — Suspicious incident.
1900 I-45 S. — Assisting other agency.
3220 Majestic — Terroristic threat.
Col Etheridge/ I-45 — Aggravated assault.
400 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2400 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2641 Old Houston Rd. — Criminal trespass.
400 14th St. — Drugs.
Oct. 12
411 Hickory Rd. — Domestic dispute.
—
Reports from the Walker County Sheriff's Office and the Walker County Jail were not available due to a county holiday.
