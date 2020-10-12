Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Oct. 9

800 12th St. — Drugs.

2600 Montgomery Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

1707 11th St. — Theft.

22nd/ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.

1500 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

167 FM 1791 — Forgery.

1500 blk. 7th St. — Unattended death.

108 Tracy St. — Domestic dispute.

2406 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

Oct. 10

1524 11th St. — Theft.

141 I-45 — Theft.

1220 11th St. — Found property.

Hogan Ln. — Domestic dispute.

MLK Dr./ FM 2821 — Assisting other agency.

3100 Montgomery Rd. — Major auto wreck.

2821 Lake Rd. — Assault.

113 Bolero Way — Domestic dispute.

Oct. 11

416 16th St. — Suspicious incident.

1900 I-45 S. — Assisting other agency.

3220 Majestic — Terroristic threat.

Col Etheridge/ I-45 — Aggravated assault.

400 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

2400 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2641 Old Houston Rd. — Criminal trespass.

400 14th St. — Drugs.

Oct. 12

411 Hickory Rd. — Domestic dispute. 

Reports from the Walker County Sheriff's Office and the Walker County Jail were not available due to a county holiday. 

