Huntsville Police Department
May 7
16th Street/ Avenue E — Minor auto wreck.
110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Assault.
2310 Normal Park Dr. — Theft.
320 US 190 — Domestic dispute.
109 Heaton Ave. — Domestic dispute.
SH 30 E / Elm Ave. — Major auto wreck.
1420 14th Street — Kidnapping.
May 8
1207 Cresthill — Assault.
2424 Montgomery Rd. — Criminal mischief.
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
1600 blk. Avenue P — Overdose.
1100 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
200 blk Magnolia Way — Unattended death.
SH 30 W / Financial Plaza — Minor auto wreck.
Sam Houston Ave. / 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.
May 9
900 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Major auto wreck.
1224 Avenue E — Aggravated assault.
100 blk Elkwood Cir. — Unattended death.
2452 Lake Rd. — Burglary.
Sam Houston Ave./ 13th Street — Major auto wreck.
113 Boettcher Mill Rd. — Aggravated assault.
300 Martin Luther King Blvd. — Assault.
1500 blk. W. Lake Shores Cir. — Criminal mischief.
SH 75 S / Park Road 40 — Stolen vehicle.
Pear Dr./ 11th Street — Major auto wreck.
Pear Dr./ 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.
SH 75 N / FM 1791 — Minor auto wreck.
800 blk. SH 30 E. — Domestic dispute.
2201 Bobby K. Marks — Assault.
2501 Lake Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Assisting other agency.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 7
17 O’Bannon Dr. — Assault.
5980 FM 1374 — Theft.
1671 US 190 — Forgery.
600 FM 980 — Minor auto wreck.
89 Kalyn Rd. — Theft.
272 Fank Cloud Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.
371 Fisher St. — Theft.
87 Highland Dr. — Criminal trespass.
29 Raintree St. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
30 Yolanda St. — Terroristic threat.
6433 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.
May 8
168 Booker Rd. — Domestic dispute.
255 Tafelski Rd. — Domestic dispute.
FM 2296/ SH-75 S. — Major auto wreck.
143 Bates Ct. — Domestic dispute.
May 9
45 Victoria Way — Shots heard.
2901 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
25 Pine Dr. — Disturbance.
2211 US 190 — Disturbance.
1255 Keeland Ln. — Criminal trespass.
51 Wilkerson Ln. — Criminal mischief.
718 FM 405 — Shots heard.
212 Highland Ln. — Sexual assault.
May 10
93 Timberwilde Dr. — Vehicle burglary.
Walker County Jail Docket
May 7
Luke Malnar — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle, DWI.
Floydrick D. Bryant — Assault causing bodily injury.
Crispin X. Perez Jr. — Aggravated robbery (2 counts).
Giovanni M. Martinez — Assault causing bodily injury.
Jose C. Martiniez — Indecency with a child.
Cheng Xiong — Money laundering.
Christian M. Chortanoff — DWI.
Hayuhel W. Stringfellow — Interfere with public duties.
Mark A. Rodriguez — DWI.
May 8
Jacob A. Miller — Possession of marijuana.
Henry Fields — Theft of property
Don D. Archie — Public intoxication.
Jeffery D. Wilson — Public intoxication.
Nicholas P. Ardoin — Possession of a controlled substance.
Miguel A. Delgado — Public intoxication.
Justin L. Alexander — Forgery of a financial instrument.
William T. O’bryant — Assault causing bodily injury.
May 9
Kelly A. Meek — DWI.
Benny J. Cole Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication.
Kevin J. Sprinkles — Public intoxication.
Ariel I. Vivas — Possession of marijuana.
Giovanni Gonzalez — Possession of marijuana.
Eunice L. Upson — Criminal trespass, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of marijuana.
Don D. Archie — Public intoxication.
Jakobe R. Hall — Assault causing bodily injury (2 counts), resisting arrest search or transport.
May 10
Kerjerrion O. Patterson — Fleeing police officer.
Marquise Holmes — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
Ladetrian Harrison — Possession of a controlled substance.
