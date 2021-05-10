Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 7

16th Street/ Avenue E — Minor auto wreck.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Assault.

2310 Normal Park Dr. — Theft.

320 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

109 Heaton Ave. — Domestic dispute.

SH 30 E / Elm Ave. — Major auto wreck.

1420 14th Street — Kidnapping.

May 8

1207 Cresthill — Assault.

2424 Montgomery Rd. — Criminal mischief.

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

1600 blk. Avenue P — Overdose.

1100 IH 45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

200 blk Magnolia Way — Unattended death.

SH 30 W / Financial Plaza — Minor auto wreck.

Sam Houston Ave. / 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

May 9

900 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Major auto wreck.

1224 Avenue E — Aggravated assault.

100 blk Elkwood Cir. — Unattended death.

2452 Lake Rd. — Burglary.

Sam Houston Ave./ 13th Street — Major auto wreck.

113 Boettcher Mill Rd. — Aggravated assault.

300 Martin Luther King Blvd. — Assault.

1500 blk. W. Lake Shores Cir. — Criminal mischief.

SH 75 S / Park Road 40 — Stolen vehicle.

Pear Dr./ 11th Street — Major auto wreck.

Pear Dr./ 11th Street — Minor auto wreck.

SH 75 N / FM 1791 — Minor auto wreck.

800 blk. SH 30 E. — Domestic dispute.

2201 Bobby K. Marks — Assault.

2501 Lake Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Assisting other agency.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 7

17 O’Bannon Dr. — Assault.

5980 FM 1374 — Theft.

1671 US 190 — Forgery.

600 FM 980 — Minor auto wreck.

89 Kalyn Rd. — Theft.

272 Fank Cloud Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.

371 Fisher St. — Theft.

87 Highland Dr. — Criminal trespass.

29 Raintree St. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

30 Yolanda St. — Terroristic threat.

6433 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.

May 8

168 Booker Rd. — Domestic dispute.

255 Tafelski Rd. — Domestic dispute.

FM 2296/ SH-75 S. — Major auto wreck.

143 Bates Ct. — Domestic dispute.

May 9

45 Victoria Way — Shots heard.

2901 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

25 Pine Dr. — Disturbance.

2211 US 190 — Disturbance.

1255 Keeland Ln. — Criminal trespass.

51 Wilkerson Ln. — Criminal mischief.

718 FM 405 — Shots heard.

212 Highland Ln. — Sexual assault.

May 10

93 Timberwilde Dr. — Vehicle burglary.

Walker County Jail Docket

May 7

Luke Malnar — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle, DWI.

Floydrick D. Bryant — Assault causing bodily injury.

Crispin X. Perez Jr. — Aggravated robbery (2 counts).

Giovanni M. Martinez — Assault causing bodily injury.

Jose C. Martiniez — Indecency with a child.

Cheng Xiong — Money laundering.

Christian M. Chortanoff — DWI.

Hayuhel W. Stringfellow — Interfere with public duties.

Mark A. Rodriguez — DWI.

May 8

Jacob A. Miller — Possession of marijuana.

Henry Fields — Theft of property

Don D. Archie — Public intoxication.

Jeffery D. Wilson — Public intoxication.

Nicholas P. Ardoin — Possession of a controlled substance.

Miguel A. Delgado — Public intoxication.

Justin L. Alexander — Forgery of a financial instrument.

William T. O’bryant — Assault causing bodily injury.

May 9

Kelly A. Meek — DWI.

Benny J. Cole Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication.

Kevin J. Sprinkles — Public intoxication.

Ariel I. Vivas — Possession of marijuana.

Giovanni Gonzalez — Possession of marijuana.

Eunice L. Upson — Criminal trespass, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of marijuana.

Don D. Archie — Public intoxication.

Jakobe R. Hall — Assault causing bodily injury (2 counts), resisting arrest search or transport.

May 10

Kerjerrion O. Patterson — Fleeing police officer.

Marquise Holmes — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

Ladetrian Harrison — Possession of a controlled substance.

