Huntsville Police Department
July 23
519 2nd St. — Domestic dispute.
218 FM 980 — Theft.
639 Hwy. 75 N. — Burglary of a vehicle.
Boettcher Mill Rd./ Pine St. — Stalking.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
July 23
6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) — Credit card abuse.
1658 Hwy. 75 N. (New Waverly) Harassment.
143 FS Rd. 233 — Assault.
72 Trail Ridge Rd. — Theft.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.
Brazil Blvd./ Carolyn St. — Assault.
2694 I-45 S. — Criminal mischief.
FM 1374/ FS Rd. 214 — Theft.
1917 US 190 — Theft.
3895 Hwy. 30 — Criminal mischief.
114 Heath Ln. — Drugs/ narcotics.
110 Gary St. (New Waverly) — Criminal mischief.
14 North Fork Ln. — Disturbance.
July 24
2450 Lake Rd. (Huntsville) — Burglary of a vehicle.
Walker County Jail docket
July 23
Marcus L. Muir — Theft of a firearm.
Jose J. Gonzalez — Driving while intoxicated, immigration detainer.
Deandre D. Colbert — Evading arrest detention.
Jaylon J. Sherwood — Evading arrest detention, burglary of a vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Amy C. Blair — Timber trustee defraud.
Troy L. Grice — Timber trustee defraud.
Kaleigh Obanion — Assault causing bodily injury.
Forrest D. Heser — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Jeremy J. Dill — Driving while intoxicated.
Dianna M. Fulcher — Driving while intoxicated.
Michael Thompson — Assault causing bodily injury.
Patrick D. English — Parole and pardon board violation, burglary of a building (bond surrender).
David Mora — Assault causing bodily injury.
Austin Opry — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, public intoxication.
Carl Jackson — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Candra M. Kenny — Possession of a dangerous drug, aggravated robbery.
July 24
Imani V. Lawrence — Delivery of marijuana, money laundering, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, abandon/ endanger child in imminent danger.
Jordan K. Willis — Burglary of a vehicle, unlawful carrying a weapon, resisting arrest search or transport, possession of marijuana.
