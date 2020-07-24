Huntsville Police Department

July 23

519 2nd St. — Domestic dispute.

218 FM 980 — Theft.

639 Hwy. 75 N. — Burglary of a vehicle.

Boettcher Mill Rd./ Pine St. — Stalking.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

July 23

6505 FM 1374 (New Waverly) — Credit card abuse.

1658 Hwy. 75 N. (New Waverly) Harassment.

143 FS Rd. 233 — Assault.

72 Trail Ridge Rd. — Theft.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Theft.

Brazil Blvd./ Carolyn St. — Assault.

2694 I-45 S. — Criminal mischief.

FM 1374/ FS Rd. 214 — Theft.

1917 US 190 — Theft.

3895 Hwy. 30 — Criminal mischief.

114 Heath Ln. — Drugs/ narcotics.

110 Gary St. (New Waverly) — Criminal mischief.

14 North Fork Ln. — Disturbance.

July 24

2450 Lake Rd. (Huntsville) — Burglary of a vehicle.

Walker County Jail docket

July 23

Marcus L. Muir — Theft of a firearm.

Jose J. Gonzalez — Driving while intoxicated, immigration detainer.

Deandre D. Colbert — Evading arrest detention.

Jaylon J. Sherwood — Evading arrest detention, burglary of a vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Amy C. Blair — Timber trustee defraud.

Troy L. Grice — Timber trustee defraud.

Kaleigh Obanion — Assault causing bodily injury.

Forrest D. Heser — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Jeremy J. Dill — Driving while intoxicated.

Dianna M. Fulcher — Driving while intoxicated.

Michael Thompson — Assault causing bodily injury.

Patrick D. English — Parole and pardon board violation, burglary of a building (bond surrender).

David Mora — Assault causing bodily injury.

Austin Opry — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, public intoxication.

Carl Jackson — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Candra M. Kenny — Possession of a dangerous drug, aggravated robbery.

July 24

Imani V. Lawrence — Delivery of marijuana, money laundering, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, abandon/ endanger child in imminent danger.

Jordan K. Willis — Burglary of a vehicle, unlawful carrying a weapon, resisting arrest search or transport, possession of marijuana.

Tags