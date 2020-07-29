Huntsville Police Department
July 28
2112 Avenue M — Found property.
909 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
2523 Avenue M — Aggravated assault.
1916 20th St. — Major auto wreck.
1000 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. — Theft.
223 I-45 S. — Theft.
631 I-45 S. — Recovered vehicle.
July 29
655 FM 2821 W. — Found property.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
July 28
27 Barre Ln. — Terroristic threatening.
Stubblefield Lake Rd. / FM 1374 — Major auto wreck.
FM 980/ Gospel Hill Rd. — Theft.
3126 Hwy. 19 — Assault.
51 Swearingen Rd. — Terroristic threatening, disturbance.
2 Sugar Hill Rd. — Criminal mischief.
22 Lakeview — Domestic dispute.
13 Amber Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
July 28
Jason Wesley Shelton — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Angela Trujillo — Theft of property.
Chase M. Emmons — Possession of marijuana.
Victor S. Patrick — Assault causing bodily injury.
Rondre D. Doughty — Assault causing bodily injury.
Justin W. Durham — Driving while intoxicated.
Willie X. Reed — Assault causing bodily injury.
Amber D. Ross — Contempt of court.
Rose M. Lucia — Driving while intoxicated.
Brian Countryman — Public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.