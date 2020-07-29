Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

July 28

2112 Avenue M — Found property.

909 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

2523 Avenue M — Aggravated assault.

1916 20th St. — Major auto wreck.

1000 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. — Theft.

223 I-45 S. — Theft.

631 I-45 S. — Recovered vehicle.

July 29

655 FM 2821 W. — Found property.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

July 28

27 Barre Ln. — Terroristic threatening.

Stubblefield Lake Rd. / FM 1374 — Major auto wreck.

FM 980/ Gospel Hill Rd. — Theft.

3126 Hwy. 19 — Assault.

51 Swearingen Rd. — Terroristic threatening, disturbance.

2 Sugar Hill Rd. — Criminal mischief.

22 Lakeview — Domestic dispute.

13 Amber Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

July 28

Jason Wesley Shelton — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Angela Trujillo — Theft of property.

Chase M. Emmons — Possession of marijuana.

Victor S. Patrick — Assault causing bodily injury.

Rondre D. Doughty — Assault causing bodily injury.

Justin W. Durham — Driving while intoxicated.

Willie X. Reed — Assault causing bodily injury.

Amber D. Ross — Contempt of court.

Rose M. Lucia — Driving while intoxicated.

Brian Countryman — Public intoxication.

Tags