Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 25
1110 Avenue N — Theft.
322 Sumac Rd. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
2000 Sam Houston Rd. — Major auto wreck.
1500 Hwy. 190 — Minor auto wreck.
Avenue M/ 22nd St. — Minor auto wreck.
Sycamore Ave./ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2523 Avenue M — Failure to stop and give information.
MLK/ US 190 — Major auto wreck.
1323 Avenue C — Animal bite.
1615 Sycamore Ave. — Theft.
2615 El Toro — Arson.
500 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
2800 Sam Houston Ave. — Assisting other agency.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 25
FM 2296/ Hwy. 75 S. — Minor auto wreck.
255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Criminal trespass.
11 Dogwood Dr. — Domestic dispute.
1217 Round Prairie Rd. — Sexual offenses.
204 FM 405 — Criminal mischief.
460 FM 1375 E. (New Waverly) — Disturbance.
377 Hostetter Rd. — Domestic dispute.
1746 Hwy. 75 N. — Drugs/ narcotics.
85 G. Young Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
Aug. 25
Charles R. Bacon Jr. — Possession of marijuana, failure to identify as a fugitive, evading arrest, resisting arrest, public intoxication.
Raymond D. Smith — Resisting arrest, evading arrest, assault of a peace officer/ judge.
Dannie Haywood — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (PG1), failure to identify as a fugitive.
Matthew B. Pressley — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Alexis N. Pressley — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Lonnie Somach — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.
Massa D. Giddens — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Aug. 26
Tylor Rasberry — Aggravated assault.
Lashanda R. Hyatt — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Keaton Hill — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2).
Donald P. Orchid — Criminal trespass.
Gordon S. Sawyer — Assault causing bodily injury, interfere with emergency request for assistance.
Mark. L. Sawyer — Prohibited weapon, interfere with emergency request for assistance, aggravated assault.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.