Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 25

1110 Avenue N — Theft.

322 Sumac Rd. — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

2000 Sam Houston Rd. — Major auto wreck.

1500 Hwy. 190 — Minor auto wreck.

Avenue M/ 22nd St. — Minor auto wreck.

Sycamore Ave./ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

2523 Avenue M — Failure to stop and give information.

MLK/ US 190 — Major auto wreck.

1323 Avenue C — Animal bite.

1615 Sycamore Ave. — Theft.

2615 El Toro — Arson.

500 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

2800 Sam Houston Ave. — Assisting other agency.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 25

FM 2296/ Hwy. 75 S. — Minor auto wreck.

255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Criminal trespass.

11 Dogwood Dr. — Domestic dispute.

1217 Round Prairie Rd. — Sexual offenses.

204 FM 405 — Criminal mischief.

460 FM 1375 E. (New Waverly) — Disturbance.

377 Hostetter Rd. — Domestic dispute.

1746 Hwy. 75 N. — Drugs/ narcotics.

85 G. Young Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

Aug. 25

Charles R. Bacon Jr. — Possession of marijuana, failure to identify as a fugitive, evading arrest, resisting arrest, public intoxication.

Raymond D. Smith — Resisting arrest, evading arrest, assault of a peace officer/ judge.

Dannie Haywood — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance (PG1), failure to identify as a fugitive.

Matthew B. Pressley — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Alexis N. Pressley — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Lonnie Somach — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.

Massa D. Giddens — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Aug. 26

Tylor Rasberry — Aggravated assault.

Lashanda R. Hyatt — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Keaton Hill — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2).

Donald P. Orchid — Criminal trespass.

Gordon S. Sawyer — Assault causing bodily injury, interfere with emergency request for assistance.

Mark. L. Sawyer — Prohibited weapon, interfere with emergency request for assistance, aggravated assault.

