Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 26
600 blk. Hwy. 75 N. — Minor auto wreck.
1500 blk. 11th St. — Major auto wreck.
900 blk. Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Minor auto wreck.
2830 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
I-45 S./ Smither Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
1105 El Rio — Domestic dispute.
124 I-45 N. — Domestic dispute.
2530 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
626 University Ave. — Criminal trespass.
1406 Avenue C — Criminal mischief.
916 Birmingham — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
130 I-45 S. — Burglary.
141 I-45 — Theft.
Aug. 27
342 Johnson Rd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.
2800 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
309 Hwy. 75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
Smither Dr./ I-45 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
Avenue M / 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.
1300 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.
3300 Elks Dr. — Theft.
11th St./ Normal Park Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
133 I-45 — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Aug. 26
FM 230/ Koonce Rd. — Animal abuse.
304 Plantation Rd. — Theft.
27 Hoyt Ln. — Animal abuse.
Hwy. 30/ Loma Rd. — Domestic dispute.
84 Wood Lodge Dr. — Theft.
1746 Hwy. 75 N. — Drugs/ narcotics.
1105 El Rd. — Domestic dispute.
626 University Ave. (Huntsville) — Residential burglary.
5980 FM 1374 — Disturbance.
Aug. 27
22 Langley Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
41 Wood Lodge Rd. — Theft.
138 FS Rd. 200 — Theft.
9 Archie Rd. — Fire.
Walker County Jail docket
Aug. 26
Jordan D. Woodard — Burglary of a habitation.
Deandre Johnson — Evading arrest detention with a vehicle.
Deshawn L. Washington — Public intoxication.
Matthew J. Maciel — Assault causing bodily injury, theft of property.
Johnny M. Brock — Sexual assault (3 counts).
Austin Hight — Theft of property.
Marcos Peralta — Money laundering.
Marco T. Barralago — Money laundering.
Keith Green — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas C. Robinson — Criminal trespass (2 counts).
Nicole M. Huckabee — Theft of property.
Shelli Henderson — Public intoxication.
Aug. 27
Jonathan D. Garrard — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1) (2 counts), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
Bryan W. May — Public intoxication.
Shelly Gabbard — Public intoxication.
Jeff A. Skrivanek — Assault by contact.
Jonathan McFarland — Assault with impeding breath/ circulation.
Carissa McFarland — Aggravated assault with a weapon.
Brendon D. Williams — Driving while intoxicated.
Aug. 28
Nickolas P. Belmarez — Driving while intoxicated.
Stephen L. Park — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Christina S. Thomas — Public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.