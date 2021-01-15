Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Jan. 13

2017 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

920 Birmingham — Domestic dispute.

Smither Rd./ IH 45 — Minor auto wreck.

141 IH 45 S — Credit card abuse.

136 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Burglary of a vehicle.

Jan. 14

1500 Avenue M — Major auto wreck.

2421 Sam Houston Ave. — Forgery

771 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

1807 Normal Park Dr. — Criminal mischief.

3417 Powell Rd. — Stolen vehicle/ criminal mischief.

333 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

1220 11th St. — Unlawful disclosure of intimate photos.

102 IH 45 — Failure to stop and give information.

141 IH 45 — Domestic dispute.

608 Hayman — Domestic dispute.

110 Memorial Hospital Dr. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Jan. 13

203 Mathis Dairy Rd. — Sexual assault.

10 Hickory Ln. — Domestic dispute.

136 Shorewood Dr. — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

3736 SH 19 — Criminal mischief.

33 Phelps Slab Rd. — Criminal mischief.

1295 US 190 — Domestic dispute.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

Jan. 14

4194 SH 30 W — Criminal mischief.

38 Harold Cir. — Disturbance.

92 Pavey Cir. — Assisting other agency.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 13

Byron L. Warren — Assault causing bodily injury.

Elliot A. Ridenour — Public intoxication.

Jennifer M. Tedor — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Christopher J. Cedra — DWI.

Fernando Rosales Chavez — Delivery of marijuana, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), no drivers license.

Zachary R. Keller — DWI.

Leah T. Yeley — Evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance, hinder apprehension or prosecution, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.

Stephen L. Park — Evading arrest, possession of a controlled substance.

Dennis E. Hughes — Theft of property.

Ventura Rodriguez — Assault causing bodily injury.

Alberic M. Mercado-Ramos — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 14

Alexis C. Harrison — DWI.

Tanya R. Maddox — DWI.

David Flores — Assault, parole and pardon board violation, possession of a controlled substance.

Jordan R. Bennett — Theft.

Eulises M. Molina — Tampering/ fabricating physical evidence (2 counts), abuse of corpse without legal authority.

Ashely Babb — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility, DWI.

Laron Brady — Possession of marijuana.

Timothy Malone — Possession of a controlled substance.

Jan. 15

Wesley Lovelady — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (Harris County).

