Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 23
1002 I-45 N. — Assisting other agency.
1220 11th St. — Found property.
2821 Lake Rd. — Burglary.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 23
15 Sam Houston St. (Riverside) — Theft.
46 Michael St. — Criminal trespass.
8 Southwood Forest Rd. — Child or elderly abuse.
1702 I-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 23
Laurence Snyder — Parole and pardon board violation, failure to identify.
Daniel Gomez Jr. — Driving while intoxicated.
Nikki Norton — Driving while intoxicated.
Jimmy D. Lowe — Parole and pardon board violation.
Carlton S. Allen — Possession of a controlled substance.
Teresa Dennis — Deadly conduct discharge firearm.
Christian E. Noble — Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sept. 24
Elias J. Maradiaga Mateo — Failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance, hold over.
Tamitha McNatt — Possession of a controlled substance.
Sergio L. Cervantes-Silva — Unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to identify, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, hold over.
Alma G. Vasquez-Ortiz — Public intoxication.
Katherine Rosales — Public intoxication.
Anthony D. Bryant — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dalia M. Cuellar — Possession of a controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.