Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Sept. 23

1002 I-45 N. — Assisting other agency.

1220 11th St. — Found property.

2821 Lake Rd. — Burglary.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Sept. 23

15 Sam Houston St. (Riverside) — Theft.

46 Michael St. — Criminal trespass.

8 Southwood Forest Rd. — Child or elderly abuse.

1702 I-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 23

Laurence Snyder — Parole and pardon board violation, failure to identify.

Daniel Gomez Jr. — Driving while intoxicated.

Nikki Norton — Driving while intoxicated.

Jimmy D. Lowe — Parole and pardon board violation.

Carlton S. Allen — Possession of a controlled substance.

Teresa Dennis — Deadly conduct discharge firearm.

Christian E. Noble — Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 24

Elias J. Maradiaga Mateo — Failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance, hold over.

Tamitha McNatt — Possession of a controlled substance.

Sergio L. Cervantes-Silva — Unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to identify, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, hold over.

Alma G. Vasquez-Ortiz — Public intoxication.

Katherine Rosales — Public intoxication.

Anthony D. Bryant — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dalia M. Cuellar — Possession of a controlled substance.

