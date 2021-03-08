Huntsville Police Department
March 5
1550 SH 30 E. — Assault (family violence).
700 Hickory St. — Indecent assault.
100 blk. SH 75 N. — Minor auto wreck.
Smither Dr./ Veterans Memorial — Minor auto wreck.
March 6
2501 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
1110 Avenue N — Theft.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
144 IH 45 N. — Domestic dispute.
3303 Pine Grove — Domestic dispute.
401 MLK Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
300 blk. SH 75 — Unattended death.
Smither Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
602 IH 45 — Suspicious incident.
3103 Molly St. — Runaway.
March 7
141 IH 45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.
2830 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Domestic dispute.
200 blk. Normal Park Rd. — Unattended death.
913 10th Street — Found property.
March 8
111 Normal Park Rd. — Theft.
2600 El Toro Rd. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
March 5
717 FM 2821 W. — Forgery
1061 Jones Rd. — Theft.
20 Kickapoo Dr. — Criminal trespass.
155 Tafelski Rd. — Criminal trespass.
162 Black Jack Rd. — Criminal trespass.
600 Park Road 40 — Wilderness rescue.
717 FM 2821 W. — Sexual assault.
March 6
255 Tafelski Rd. — Domestic dispute.
168 Booker Rd. — Criminal trespass.
71 Ross McBride Ln. — Domestic dispute.
1025 SH 150 W. — Domestic dispute.
March 7
255 Tafelski Rd. — Criminal mischief.
280 West Dr. — Shots heard.
813 SH 150 E. — Unattended death.
825 Pinedale Rd. — Criminal mischief.
13 Pine Lake Ln. — Domestic dispute.
1295 US 190 — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail Docket
March 5
Trayvon D. Williams — Possession of controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.
Edward Williams — DWI.
John E. Alexander — Theft.
Kenten J. Hurley — Possession of marijuana.
Michael B. Lopez — DWI.
Logan S. Freeman — DWI.
Eunice L. Upson — Public intoxication.
March 6
Jaylon C. Parris — Aggravated assault against a peace officer (2 counts), aggravated assault of a public servant.
Brandon D. James — Possession of marijuana.
Gavin I. Gagliano — Resisting arrest search or transportation, failure to identify.
Michael J. Grantom — Public intoxication.
March 7
Anton Pierce — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Theresa G. Mongeon — Assault causing bodily injury.
Cauy Conner — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher S. Dolezal — False alarm or report emergency.
