Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

March 5

1550 SH 30 E. — Assault (family violence).

700 Hickory St. — Indecent assault.

100 blk. SH 75 N. — Minor auto wreck.

Smither Dr./ Veterans Memorial — Minor auto wreck.

March 6

2501 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

1110 Avenue N — Theft.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

144 IH 45 N. — Domestic dispute.

3303 Pine Grove — Domestic dispute.

401 MLK Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

300 blk. SH 75 — Unattended death.

Smither Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.

602 IH 45 — Suspicious incident.

3103 Molly St. — Runaway.

March 7

141 IH 45 S. — Failure to stop and give information.

2830 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Domestic dispute.

200 blk. Normal Park Rd. — Unattended death.

913 10th Street — Found property.

March 8

111 Normal Park Rd. — Theft.

2600 El Toro Rd. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

March 5

717 FM 2821 W. — Forgery

1061 Jones Rd. — Theft.

20 Kickapoo Dr. — Criminal trespass.

155 Tafelski Rd. — Criminal trespass.

162 Black Jack Rd. — Criminal trespass.

600 Park Road 40 — Wilderness rescue.

717 FM 2821 W. — Sexual assault.

March 6

255 Tafelski Rd. — Domestic dispute.

168 Booker Rd. — Criminal trespass.

71 Ross McBride Ln. — Domestic dispute.

1025 SH 150 W. — Domestic dispute.

March 7

255 Tafelski Rd. — Criminal mischief.

280 West Dr. — Shots heard.

813 SH 150 E. — Unattended death.

825 Pinedale Rd. — Criminal mischief.

13 Pine Lake Ln. — Domestic dispute.

1295 US 190 — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail Docket

March 5

Trayvon D. Williams — Possession of controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.

Edward Williams — DWI.

John E. Alexander — Theft.

Kenten J. Hurley — Possession of marijuana.

Michael B. Lopez — DWI.

Logan S. Freeman — DWI.

Eunice L. Upson — Public intoxication.

March 6

Jaylon C. Parris — Aggravated assault against a peace officer (2 counts), aggravated assault of a public servant.

Brandon D. James — Possession of marijuana.

Gavin I. Gagliano — Resisting arrest search or transportation, failure to identify.

Michael J. Grantom — Public intoxication.

March 7

Anton Pierce — Possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Theresa G. Mongeon — Assault causing bodily injury.

Cauy Conner — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher S. Dolezal — False alarm or report emergency.

