Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 7

1926 Avenue L ½ — Suspicious incident.

1712 Avenue O — Suspicious incident.

1707 11th Street — Assault.

2523 Avenue M — Assault (family violence).

531 Cline St. — Vehicle burglary.

2424 Montgomery Rd. — Vehicle burglary.

1036 11h Street — Theft.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 7

25 Pine Needle Dr. — Disturbance.

10 McCrory Dr. — Disturbance.

2500 SH 19 — Vehicle burglary.

164 Possum Walk Lp. — Theft.

SH 19/ Dallas Young Rd. — Recovered stolen vehicle.

SH 75 S./ Tafelski Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

June 8

87 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

June 7

Eric D. Carling — Possession of marijuana.

Sadie R. Paukert — DWI.

Dwayne A. Gajewsky — DWI.

Michael W. Goodwin — Assault of family/ household member (2 counts), aggravated assault.

Janovia L. Mason — Assault by threat.

Jessica M. Harvey — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).

Denis M. Coronado — Promote prostitution of person under 18-years-old.

Katharine Newton — Possession of a controlled substance.

Timothy M. Mitchell — Possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Luis A. Flores Lozano — Aggravated assault against a public servant (2 counts), resisting arrest, DWI.

June 8

James A. Haigler — DWI.

Tags

Trending Video