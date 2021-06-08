Huntsville Police Department
June 7
1926 Avenue L ½ — Suspicious incident.
1712 Avenue O — Suspicious incident.
1707 11th Street — Assault.
2523 Avenue M — Assault (family violence).
531 Cline St. — Vehicle burglary.
2424 Montgomery Rd. — Vehicle burglary.
1036 11h Street — Theft.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 7
25 Pine Needle Dr. — Disturbance.
10 McCrory Dr. — Disturbance.
2500 SH 19 — Vehicle burglary.
164 Possum Walk Lp. — Theft.
SH 19/ Dallas Young Rd. — Recovered stolen vehicle.
SH 75 S./ Tafelski Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
June 8
87 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
June 7
Eric D. Carling — Possession of marijuana.
Sadie R. Paukert — DWI.
Dwayne A. Gajewsky — DWI.
Michael W. Goodwin — Assault of family/ household member (2 counts), aggravated assault.
Janovia L. Mason — Assault by threat.
Jessica M. Harvey — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance (2 counts).
Denis M. Coronado — Promote prostitution of person under 18-years-old.
Katharine Newton — Possession of a controlled substance.
Timothy M. Mitchell — Possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Luis A. Flores Lozano — Aggravated assault against a public servant (2 counts), resisting arrest, DWI.
June 8
James A. Haigler — DWI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.