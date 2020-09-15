Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 14
1702 11th St. — Assault.
2523 Avenue M — Assault.
400 blk. 7th St. — Runaway.
916 Avenue J — Domestic dispute.
619 Smith Hill — Burglary.
420 FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.
400 I-45 — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 14
I-45 S./ Smither Dr. (Huntsville) — Minor auto wreck.
1414 22nd St. — Criminal mischief.
1447 FM 980 — Assisting other agency.
Sept. 15
42 Pine Breeze St. — Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 14
Cory R. Gonzales — Possession of marijuana, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts), failure to appear.
Leslie A. Key — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephen L. Park — Possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass.
Christina S. Thomas — Criminal trespass.
John T. Townes — Possession of marijuana, failure to identify.
Frederick Zion — Possession of marijuana.
Quinton J. Gamble — Theft of property.
Suvella T. Walker — Parole and pardon board violation.
Antwaun Nicholson — Possession of marijuana.
Darius K. Evans — Burglary of a building.
Hailey M. Melton — Burglary of a building.
Favour Okoye — Possession of marijuana.
Sept. 15
Zachry G. Wands — Possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.
Luis A. Cuevas — Theft of property.
