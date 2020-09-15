Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Sept. 14

1702 11th St. — Assault.

2523 Avenue M — Assault.

400 blk. 7th St. — Runaway.

916 Avenue J — Domestic dispute.

619 Smith Hill — Burglary.

420 FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.

400 I-45 — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Sept. 14

I-45 S./ Smither Dr. (Huntsville) — Minor auto wreck.

1414 22nd St. — Criminal mischief.

1447 FM 980 — Assisting other agency.

Sept. 15

42 Pine Breeze St. — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 14

Cory R. Gonzales — Possession of marijuana, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts), failure to appear.

Leslie A. Key — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stephen L. Park — Possession of a controlled substance, criminal trespass.

Christina S. Thomas — Criminal trespass.

John T. Townes — Possession of marijuana, failure to identify.

Frederick Zion — Possession of marijuana.

Quinton J. Gamble — Theft of property.

Suvella T. Walker — Parole and pardon board violation.

Antwaun Nicholson — Possession of marijuana.

Darius K. Evans — Burglary of a building.

Hailey M. Melton — Burglary of a building.

Favour Okoye — Possession of marijuana.

Sept. 15

Zachry G. Wands — Possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.

Luis A. Cuevas — Theft of property.

