Blotter: Huntsville Police

May 12

26 Howard Cir. — Stabbing.

1310 19-½ St. — Offensive crime.

141 IH-45 S. — Theft.

1300 11th St. — Forgery

May 13

100 IH-45 — Failure to stop and give information.

960 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Theft.

807 Meadow Ln. — Suspicious incident.

2209 Bobby K. Marks Dr. — Theft.

210 SH 75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.

Avenue M/ 14th Street — Assault.

660 IH 45 N. — Theft.

11th Street/ Normal Park Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

Lake Rd./ Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

1220 11th Street — Assisting other agency.

30 SH 75 N. — Major auto wreck.

Col Etheredge Blvd./ Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Major auto wreck.

2900 Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

May 14

210 SH 75 N. — Domestic dispute.

631 IH 45 S. — Criminal mischief.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

May 12

187 FM 2628 — Assisting other agency.

7400 SH 75 S. — Assisting other agency.

64 Swearingen Rd. — Residential burglary.

Mars Dr./ Venus St. — Criminal mischief.

64 Coonville Rd. — Domestic dispute.

May 13

1070 FM 2296 — Fire.

11th Street/ Normal Park Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

245 West Dr. — Domestic dispute.

475 Birdwell Rd. — Criminal mischief.

14 Mockingbird Rd. — Domestic dispute.

May 14

3008 SH-30 W. — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail Docket

May 12

Gary W. Freeman — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Kristoffer Niedzielski — Assault causing bodily injury, unlawful restraint.

Michael A. Faulkner — Evading arrest, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Trevon D. Harvey — Possession of marijuana.

Don D. Archie — Obstructive of highway passageway.

Breetina Hill — Tampering with government record.

Marvin R. Lemmons — Theft of property.

Andrew D. Presswood — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

James D. Hausler — DWI, failure to appear.

Jody L. Mills — Assault causing bodily injury.

May 13

Charles E. Gilbert Jr. — Assault of family member, continuous violence against the family.

Jennifer K. Luten — Public intoxication.

Matthew W. Edgin — Abuse of official capacity.

Okan L. Kuforiji — Abuse of official capacity.

Franklin L. Ripkowski Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.

Ennis D. Hampton — Evading arrest/ detention.

David Mora — Public intoxication.

Ernie R. Harrison — Silent abuse call to 911.

May 14

Xzavious Marsh — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon.

