Huntsville Police Department
May 12
26 Howard Cir. — Stabbing.
1310 19-½ St. — Offensive crime.
141 IH-45 S. — Theft.
1300 11th St. — Forgery
May 13
100 IH-45 — Failure to stop and give information.
960 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Theft.
807 Meadow Ln. — Suspicious incident.
2209 Bobby K. Marks Dr. — Theft.
210 SH 75 N. — Failure to stop and give information.
Avenue M/ 14th Street — Assault.
660 IH 45 N. — Theft.
11th Street/ Normal Park Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
Lake Rd./ Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
1220 11th Street — Assisting other agency.
30 SH 75 N. — Major auto wreck.
Col Etheredge Blvd./ Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Major auto wreck.
2900 Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
May 14
210 SH 75 N. — Domestic dispute.
631 IH 45 S. — Criminal mischief.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
May 12
187 FM 2628 — Assisting other agency.
7400 SH 75 S. — Assisting other agency.
64 Swearingen Rd. — Residential burglary.
Mars Dr./ Venus St. — Criminal mischief.
64 Coonville Rd. — Domestic dispute.
May 13
1070 FM 2296 — Fire.
11th Street/ Normal Park Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
245 West Dr. — Domestic dispute.
475 Birdwell Rd. — Criminal mischief.
14 Mockingbird Rd. — Domestic dispute.
May 14
3008 SH-30 W. — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail Docket
May 12
Gary W. Freeman — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Kristoffer Niedzielski — Assault causing bodily injury, unlawful restraint.
Michael A. Faulkner — Evading arrest, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Trevon D. Harvey — Possession of marijuana.
Don D. Archie — Obstructive of highway passageway.
Breetina Hill — Tampering with government record.
Marvin R. Lemmons — Theft of property.
Andrew D. Presswood — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
James D. Hausler — DWI, failure to appear.
Jody L. Mills — Assault causing bodily injury.
May 13
Charles E. Gilbert Jr. — Assault of family member, continuous violence against the family.
Jennifer K. Luten — Public intoxication.
Matthew W. Edgin — Abuse of official capacity.
Okan L. Kuforiji — Abuse of official capacity.
Franklin L. Ripkowski Jr. — Assault causing bodily injury.
Ennis D. Hampton — Evading arrest/ detention.
David Mora — Public intoxication.
Ernie R. Harrison — Silent abuse call to 911.
May 14
Xzavious Marsh — Evading arrest/ detention with vehicle, unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.