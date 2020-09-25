Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Sept. 24

1305 14th St. — Domestic dispute.

281 I-45 — Theft.

613 I-45 — Theft.

107 Normal Park — Stolen vehicle.

7 Howard Cir. — Suspicious incident.

Lake Rd./ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

2500 Sam Houston Ave. — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Sept. 24

1702 I-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

1658 Hwy. 75 N. — Animal abuse.

46 Winding Ridge — Forgery.

43 Gerome Dr. — Criminal mischief.

3 Mike Beth Cir. — Theft.

2100 I-45 N. — Stolen vehicle.

2390 US 190 — Civil dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 24

Elias J. Maradiaga Mateo — Failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance, hold over.

Tamitha McNatt — Possession of a controlled substance.

Sergio L. Cervantes-Silva — Unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to identify, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, hold over.

Alma G. Vasquez-Ortiz — Public intoxication.

Katherine Rosales — Public intoxication.

Anthony D. Bryant — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dalia M. Cuellar — Possession of a controlled substance.

Pablo Cortez — Interfering with public duties.

Adrian Guerrero — Possession of marijuana.

Lindsey Frusha — Evading arrest/ detention, theft of property.

Frank Phifer Jr. — Displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration.

Jesus H. Canales — Assault causing bodily injury.

Charles R. Skinner — Driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana.

Sept. 25

Rocky A. Jones — Public intoxication, assault causing bodily injury.

