Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 24
1305 14th St. — Domestic dispute.
281 I-45 — Theft.
613 I-45 — Theft.
107 Normal Park — Stolen vehicle.
7 Howard Cir. — Suspicious incident.
Lake Rd./ Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2500 Sam Houston Ave. — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 24
1702 I-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
1658 Hwy. 75 N. — Animal abuse.
46 Winding Ridge — Forgery.
43 Gerome Dr. — Criminal mischief.
3 Mike Beth Cir. — Theft.
2100 I-45 N. — Stolen vehicle.
2390 US 190 — Civil dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 24
Elias J. Maradiaga Mateo — Failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance, hold over.
Tamitha McNatt — Possession of a controlled substance.
Sergio L. Cervantes-Silva — Unlawful possession of a firearm, failure to identify, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, hold over.
Alma G. Vasquez-Ortiz — Public intoxication.
Katherine Rosales — Public intoxication.
Anthony D. Bryant — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dalia M. Cuellar — Possession of a controlled substance.
Pablo Cortez — Interfering with public duties.
Adrian Guerrero — Possession of marijuana.
Lindsey Frusha — Evading arrest/ detention, theft of property.
Frank Phifer Jr. — Displaying fictitious motor vehicle registration.
Jesus H. Canales — Assault causing bodily injury.
Charles R. Skinner — Driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana.
Sept. 25
Rocky A. Jones — Public intoxication, assault causing bodily injury.
