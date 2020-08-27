Huntsville Police Department

Aug. 26

600 blk. Hwy. 75 N. — Minor auto wreck.

1500 blk. 11th St. — Major auto wreck.

900 blk. Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Minor auto wreck.

2830 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

I-45 S./ Smither Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

1105 El Rio — Domestic dispute.

124 I-45 N. — Domestic dispute.

2530 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

626 University Ave. — Criminal trespass.

1406 Avenue C — Criminal mischief.

916 Birmingham — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

130 I-45 S. — Burglary.

141 I-45 — Theft.

Aug. 27

342 Johnson Rd. — Burglary of a motor vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Aug. 26

FM 230/ Koonce Rd. — Animal abuse.

304 Plantation Rd. — Theft.

27 Hoyt Ln. — Animal abuse.

Hwy. 30/ Loma Rd. — Domestic dispute.

84 Wood Lodge Dr. — Theft.

1746 Hwy. 75 N. — Drugs/ narcotics.

1105 El Rd. — Domestic dispute.

626 University Ave. (Huntsville) — Residential burglary.

5980 FM 1374 — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail docket

Aug. 26

Jordan D. Woodard — Burglary of a habitation.

Deandre Johnson — Evading arrest detention with a vehicle.

Deshawn L. Washington — Public intoxication.

Matthew J. Maciel — Assault causing bodily injury, theft of property.

Johnny M. Brock — Sexual assault (3 counts).

Austin Hight — Theft of property.

Marcos Peralta — Money laundering.

Marco T. Barralago — Money laundering.

Keith Green — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicholas C. Robinson — Criminal trespass (2 counts).

Nicole M. Huckabee — Theft of property.

Shelli Henderson — Public intoxication.

Aug. 27

Jonathan D. Garrard — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1) (2 counts), possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

Bryan W. May — Public intoxication.

Shelly Gabbard — Public intoxication.

Jeff A. Skrivanek — Assault by contact.

