Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Jan. 21

2501 Lake Rd. — Offensive crime

2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.

2500 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

2209 Bobby K. Marks — Stolen vehicle.

1524 11th St. — Found property.

141 IH 45 S — Theft.

2208 Azalea Cir. — Forgery.

1905 University Ave. — Suspicious incident.

Jan. 22

1400 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

600 Cline St. — Domestic dispute.

1100 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Jan. 21

8 Saint Marys Rd. — Terroristic threat.

3800 SH 19 — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail Docket

Jan. 21

Billy R. Craft Jr. — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of family/ household member, unlawful restraint, abandon/ endanger of child with criminal neglect, reckless damage to property.

Robert C. Wilkerson — Public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest or detention.

Desmond D. Poindexter — Possession of marijuana, resisting arrest search or transport, interfere with public duties.

Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance.

Jan. 22

Aqueshia J. Massie — DWI.

Xavier Ramby — Public intoxication.

Shane Savage — Unlawful carrying a weapon.

Vanessa Gomez — Public intoxication.

Solara D. Rosales — Public intoxication.

Vanessa Vega — DWI.

Piper L. Allen — DWI.

Nathan Bannister — Public intoxication, failure to identify, resisting arrest search or transport.

Archie L. Brewer Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon.

