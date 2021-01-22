Huntsville Police Department
Jan. 21
2501 Lake Rd. — Offensive crime
2304 Sam Houston Ave. — Criminal mischief.
2500 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2209 Bobby K. Marks — Stolen vehicle.
1524 11th St. — Found property.
141 IH 45 S — Theft.
2208 Azalea Cir. — Forgery.
1905 University Ave. — Suspicious incident.
Jan. 22
1400 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
600 Cline St. — Domestic dispute.
1100 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 21
8 Saint Marys Rd. — Terroristic threat.
3800 SH 19 — Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail Docket
Jan. 21
Billy R. Craft Jr. — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of family/ household member, unlawful restraint, abandon/ endanger of child with criminal neglect, reckless damage to property.
Robert C. Wilkerson — Public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport, evading arrest or detention.
Desmond D. Poindexter — Possession of marijuana, resisting arrest search or transport, interfere with public duties.
Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication, criminal trespass, possession of a controlled substance.
Jan. 22
Aqueshia J. Massie — DWI.
Xavier Ramby — Public intoxication.
Shane Savage — Unlawful carrying a weapon.
Vanessa Gomez — Public intoxication.
Solara D. Rosales — Public intoxication.
Vanessa Vega — DWI.
Piper L. Allen — DWI.
Nathan Bannister — Public intoxication, failure to identify, resisting arrest search or transport.
Archie L. Brewer Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon.
