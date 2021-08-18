Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Aug. 17

201 Blanco Dr. — Criminal mischief.

610 Hayman St. — Minor auto wreck.

2101 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

2501 Lake Rd. — Unattended death.

2201 Bobby K Marks — Suspicious incident.

Montgomery Rd./ Elks Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

2000 blk. Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

10th Street/ Avenue J — Minor auto wreck.

1396 SH-75 N. — Theft.

523 SH-75 N. — Assisting other agency.

223 IH 45 S. — Theft

Aug. 18

1113 Southwood Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

1511 Dogwood Ln. — Stolen vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Aug. 17

SH-150 E./ Hawthorne Rd. — Vehicle fire.

3196 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

717 FM 2821 W. — Disturbance.

304 FM 1696 W. — Animal abuse.

655 FM 2821 W. — Assisting other agency.

41 Calvary Rd. — Disturbance.

72 Hickory Ln. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail Docket

Aug. 17

Keyaunita D. Brock — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Isang A. Udoinyang — Criminal mischief.

REagan F. Grounds — Vehicle burglary, interfere with public duties, resisting arrest search or transport, assault of a public servant, criminal mischief, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Aug. 18

Rodrick D. McGowan — DWI, possession of a controlled substance.

Juan Zuniga — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).

