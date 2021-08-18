Huntsville Police Department
Aug. 17
201 Blanco Dr. — Criminal mischief.
610 Hayman St. — Minor auto wreck.
2101 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
2501 Lake Rd. — Unattended death.
2201 Bobby K Marks — Suspicious incident.
Montgomery Rd./ Elks Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
2000 blk. Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
10th Street/ Avenue J — Minor auto wreck.
1396 SH-75 N. — Theft.
523 SH-75 N. — Assisting other agency.
223 IH 45 S. — Theft
Aug. 18
1113 Southwood Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
1511 Dogwood Ln. — Stolen vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 17
SH-150 E./ Hawthorne Rd. — Vehicle fire.
3196 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
717 FM 2821 W. — Disturbance.
304 FM 1696 W. — Animal abuse.
655 FM 2821 W. — Assisting other agency.
41 Calvary Rd. — Disturbance.
72 Hickory Ln. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail Docket
Aug. 17
Keyaunita D. Brock — Aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Isang A. Udoinyang — Criminal mischief.
REagan F. Grounds — Vehicle burglary, interfere with public duties, resisting arrest search or transport, assault of a public servant, criminal mischief, public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Aug. 18
Rodrick D. McGowan — DWI, possession of a controlled substance.
Juan Zuniga — Assault causing bodily injury (family violence).
