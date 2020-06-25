Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 24

2452 Lake Rd. — Major auto wreck/ failure to stop and give information.

772 Hwy. 190 — Domestic dispute.

281 I-45 S. — Theft.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.

1010 Frostwood — Domestic dispute.

2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 24

1202 Hwy. 190 — Burglary of a residence.

8th St./ MLK Dr. (Huntsville) — Public intoxication.

Kate Bolden Rd./ Hopewell Rd. — Criminal mischief.

18 Bybee Cir. — Assault.

3500 Hwy. 19 — Driving while intoxicated.

602 FM 1696 W. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

June 24

Derius M. Scott — Public intoxication.

Cory E. Ledwell Jr. — Theft of property.

Devon K. Westbrook — Assault causing bodily injury.

Bryce Collier — Assault causing bodily injury.

Toussaint H. Rabb — Sexual assault of a child.

Hayuael W. Stringfellow — Interfere with public duties.

Lamorie M. Evans III — Burglary of a habitation, theft of firearm, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.

Valuria L. Johnson — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Joseph G. Yeno — Public intoxication.

Mark Little — Failure to identify as a fugitive, parole and pardon board violation (Missouri DOC).

Sofia Garcia — Public intoxication.

Thomas L. Cooker — Driving while intoxicated.

Ryan T. Warn — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Michael A. Kasel — Assault causing bodily injury.

