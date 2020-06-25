Huntsville Police Department
June 24
2452 Lake Rd. — Major auto wreck/ failure to stop and give information.
772 Hwy. 190 — Domestic dispute.
281 I-45 S. — Theft.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
1010 Frostwood — Domestic dispute.
2615 El Toro — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 24
1202 Hwy. 190 — Burglary of a residence.
8th St./ MLK Dr. (Huntsville) — Public intoxication.
Kate Bolden Rd./ Hopewell Rd. — Criminal mischief.
18 Bybee Cir. — Assault.
3500 Hwy. 19 — Driving while intoxicated.
602 FM 1696 W. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
June 24
Derius M. Scott — Public intoxication.
Cory E. Ledwell Jr. — Theft of property.
Devon K. Westbrook — Assault causing bodily injury.
Bryce Collier — Assault causing bodily injury.
Toussaint H. Rabb — Sexual assault of a child.
Hayuael W. Stringfellow — Interfere with public duties.
Lamorie M. Evans III — Burglary of a habitation, theft of firearm, unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of marijuana.
Valuria L. Johnson — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Joseph G. Yeno — Public intoxication.
Mark Little — Failure to identify as a fugitive, parole and pardon board violation (Missouri DOC).
Sofia Garcia — Public intoxication.
Thomas L. Cooker — Driving while intoxicated.
Ryan T. Warn — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Michael A. Kasel — Assault causing bodily injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.