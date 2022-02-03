Huntsville Police Department

Feb. 2

11th St & IH 45 WFR – Minor wreck

141 IH 45 S – Theft.

369 Broadmoor Dr – Damaged vehicle.

4000 block of Sam Houston Ave – Assault

4000 block of Sam Houston Ave – Failure to stop and give information.

160 IH 45 S – Found property.

500 block of FM 2821 W – Sexual assault.

4000 block of Sam Houston Ave – Fled scene of crash.

149 Pine Hill Rd – Theft.

633 FM 2821 W – Unattended death.

1500 block of 11th St – Minor wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Department

Feb. 2

126 Leila Ln – Theft.

60 Obannon Dr – Forgery.

99 Fishermans Trl – Domestic violence.

Feb. 3

45 Booker Spur – Disturbance.

Walker County Jail Docket

Feb. 2

Ernest Wayne Estell – Possession of a controlled substance.

Justin Walter Bates – Parole & pardon board violation.

Joshua Edwin Madl – Family violence.

Feb. 3

Mercedes Green – Family violence.

Da Vontae Deshun Howard – Family violence.

