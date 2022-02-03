Huntsville Police Department
Feb. 2
11th St & IH 45 WFR – Minor wreck
141 IH 45 S – Theft.
369 Broadmoor Dr – Damaged vehicle.
4000 block of Sam Houston Ave – Assault
4000 block of Sam Houston Ave – Failure to stop and give information.
160 IH 45 S – Found property.
500 block of FM 2821 W – Sexual assault.
4000 block of Sam Houston Ave – Fled scene of crash.
149 Pine Hill Rd – Theft.
633 FM 2821 W – Unattended death.
1500 block of 11th St – Minor wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Department
Feb. 2
126 Leila Ln – Theft.
60 Obannon Dr – Forgery.
99 Fishermans Trl – Domestic violence.
Feb. 3
45 Booker Spur – Disturbance.
Walker County Jail Docket
Feb. 2
Ernest Wayne Estell – Possession of a controlled substance.
Justin Walter Bates – Parole & pardon board violation.
Joshua Edwin Madl – Family violence.
Feb. 3
Mercedes Green – Family violence.
Da Vontae Deshun Howard – Family violence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.