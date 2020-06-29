Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 26

700 Hickory Dr. — Criminal mischief.

122 I-45 S. — Criminal mischief.

14th St./ University Ave. — Theft.

1615 Sycamore Avenue — Sexual assault

2600 El Toro — Sexual offense.

June 27

413 Helen St. — Assault

1405 Avenue B — Burglary of a vehicle.

849 I-45 S. — Stolen vehicle.

3600 Boettcher Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

225 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

816 Sprott — Assault.

122 I-45 — Suspicious incident.

June 28

2830 Lake Rd. — Criminal mischief.

3307 Powell Rd. — Criminal mischief.

129 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

133 I-45 N. — Theft.

739 Vicki Dr. — Failure to stop and give information.

310 16th St. — Burglary of a residence.

2402 Sycamore Ave. — Theft.

141 I-45 — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 26

FM 980/ Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Major auto wreck.

157 Hill Top Ln. — Domestic dispute.

970 FM 247 — Animal abuse.

28 Roark Rd. — Disturbance.

835 Jones Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Hwy. 19/ Dallas Young Rd. — Major auto wreck.

263 FM 247 (Huntsville) — Residential fire.

June 27

1390 Old Phelps Rd. — Theft.

3780 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Harassment.

717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Harassment.

FM 980/ Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Major auto wreck.

June 28

59 Creek Site Ct. — Shots heard.

52 White Oak Dr. — Theft.

22 Highland Ln. — Unattended death.

500 Longstreet Rd. — Criminal mischief.

