Huntsville Police Department
June 26
700 Hickory Dr. — Criminal mischief.
122 I-45 S. — Criminal mischief.
14th St./ University Ave. — Theft.
1615 Sycamore Avenue — Sexual assault
2600 El Toro — Sexual offense.
June 27
413 Helen St. — Assault
1405 Avenue B — Burglary of a vehicle.
849 I-45 S. — Stolen vehicle.
3600 Boettcher Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
225 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
816 Sprott — Assault.
122 I-45 — Suspicious incident.
June 28
2830 Lake Rd. — Criminal mischief.
3307 Powell Rd. — Criminal mischief.
129 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
133 I-45 N. — Theft.
739 Vicki Dr. — Failure to stop and give information.
310 16th St. — Burglary of a residence.
2402 Sycamore Ave. — Theft.
141 I-45 — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 26
FM 980/ Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Major auto wreck.
157 Hill Top Ln. — Domestic dispute.
970 FM 247 — Animal abuse.
28 Roark Rd. — Disturbance.
835 Jones Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Hwy. 19/ Dallas Young Rd. — Major auto wreck.
263 FM 247 (Huntsville) — Residential fire.
June 27
1390 Old Phelps Rd. — Theft.
3780 Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Harassment.
717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Harassment.
FM 980/ Hwy. 19 (Riverside) — Major auto wreck.
June 28
59 Creek Site Ct. — Shots heard.
52 White Oak Dr. — Theft.
22 Highland Ln. — Unattended death.
500 Longstreet Rd. — Criminal mischief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.