Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Oct. 23

259 I-45 S. — Theft.

Hwy. 30/ I-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

3345 Bentbough Park — Theft.

748 Vicky Dr. — Theft.

1017 Haywood — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

Oct. 24

1548 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.

609 6th St. — Harassment.

215 Galin — Domestic dispute.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary

Oct. 25

1901 Avenue M — Terroristic threat.

Smither Dr./ I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

1220 11th St. — Found property.

1323 Avenue C — Theft.

960 Veterans Theft.

400 Hwy. 75 N. — Minor auto wreck.

12 White Cir. — Harassment

1608 Hwy. 75 N. — Domestic dispute.

Oct. 26

1220 11th St. — Found property.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Oct. 23

1297 FM 247 — Criminal trespass.

5 Brandon Rd. — Disturbance.

38 Magnolia Ln. — Harassment.

191 Three Notch Rd. — Criminal trespass.

460 Mechanic St. (New Waverly) — Residential fire.

1500 I-45 N. — Burglary of a vehicle.

19 Jones View Dr. — Criminal trespass.

Fish Hatchery Rd./ Hackney Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

Oct. 24

801 I-45 N. (Huntsville) — Recovered stolen vehicle.

1931 US 190 — Outside fire.

9312 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Theft.

717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Sexual assault.

3010 Hwy. 19 — Terroristic threat.

153 Sterling Chapel Rd. — Animal abuse.

255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Domestic dispute.

Oct. 25

2700 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

143 FS Rd. 233 — Runaway juvenile.

803 Jones Rd. — Criminal mischief.

12 Kings Point Rd. — Civil dispute.

112 Ranch Acres Dr. — Disturbance.

2251 Hwy. 75 N. — Fire.

Hwy. 150 Loop/ Syphrett Rd. (New Waverly) — Theft.

160 Acorn Hill Dr. — Unattended death.

Walker County Jail Docket

Oct. 23

Hector H. Escanuela — Driving while intoxicated, immigration detainer (hold over).

Kalah Starling — Assault causing bodily injury.

Lane A. Duke — Driving while intoxicated.

James Wiley — Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.

Daniel Morning Jr. — Reckless damage or destruction, indecency with a child (exposes).

Rodney Phillips — Assault causing bodily injury, criminal non-support, failure to identify.

Cleopatra Sherwood Jr. — Possession of marijuana.

John C. Lingle — Possession of a controlled substance.

Oct. 24

Xavier D. Caldwell — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Robert E. Walker — Driving while license invalid (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance.

Joel E. Gonzalez — Possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Maria G. Loredo — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Derry L. Shaw — Possession of marijuana, driving while license invalid, possession of marijuana.

Hector A. Delfin — Assault, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.

Pedro Salvador Hernandez — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, immigration (hold over).

Nooris R. Hill — Assault causing bodily injury.

Oct. 25

Peyton W. Honermann — Interfere with public duties.

Marcus T. Bunch — Possession of marijuana.

Noah K. McGary — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled (4 counts), theft of firearm (2 counts), unlawful carrying a weapon.

Donald G. Albert — Possession of marijuana, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.

Zhane A. Cato — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of dangerous drug, possession of marijuana.

Casey T. Lander — Harassment.

Kenneth W. Pete — Possession of a controlled substance.

Massa D. Giddens — Public intoxication with prior convictions.

Oct. 26

Coronada Madrd Valasquez — Driving while intoxicated, immigration (hold over).

Tags