Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 23
259 I-45 S. — Theft.
Hwy. 30/ I-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
3345 Bentbough Park — Theft.
748 Vicky Dr. — Theft.
1017 Haywood — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
Oct. 24
1548 11th St. — Failure to stop and give information.
609 6th St. — Harassment.
215 Galin — Domestic dispute.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary
Oct. 25
1901 Avenue M — Terroristic threat.
Smither Dr./ I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
1220 11th St. — Found property.
1323 Avenue C — Theft.
960 Veterans Theft.
400 Hwy. 75 N. — Minor auto wreck.
12 White Cir. — Harassment
1608 Hwy. 75 N. — Domestic dispute.
Oct. 26
1220 11th St. — Found property.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 23
1297 FM 247 — Criminal trespass.
5 Brandon Rd. — Disturbance.
38 Magnolia Ln. — Harassment.
191 Three Notch Rd. — Criminal trespass.
460 Mechanic St. (New Waverly) — Residential fire.
1500 I-45 N. — Burglary of a vehicle.
19 Jones View Dr. — Criminal trespass.
Fish Hatchery Rd./ Hackney Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
Oct. 24
801 I-45 N. (Huntsville) — Recovered stolen vehicle.
1931 US 190 — Outside fire.
9312 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Theft.
717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Sexual assault.
3010 Hwy. 19 — Terroristic threat.
153 Sterling Chapel Rd. — Animal abuse.
255 Tafelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Domestic dispute.
Oct. 25
2700 I-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
143 FS Rd. 233 — Runaway juvenile.
803 Jones Rd. — Criminal mischief.
12 Kings Point Rd. — Civil dispute.
112 Ranch Acres Dr. — Disturbance.
2251 Hwy. 75 N. — Fire.
Hwy. 150 Loop/ Syphrett Rd. (New Waverly) — Theft.
160 Acorn Hill Dr. — Unattended death.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 23
Hector H. Escanuela — Driving while intoxicated, immigration detainer (hold over).
Kalah Starling — Assault causing bodily injury.
Lane A. Duke — Driving while intoxicated.
James Wiley — Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication.
Daniel Morning Jr. — Reckless damage or destruction, indecency with a child (exposes).
Rodney Phillips — Assault causing bodily injury, criminal non-support, failure to identify.
Cleopatra Sherwood Jr. — Possession of marijuana.
John C. Lingle — Possession of a controlled substance.
Oct. 24
Xavier D. Caldwell — Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Robert E. Walker — Driving while license invalid (2 counts), possession of a controlled substance.
Joel E. Gonzalez — Possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Maria G. Loredo — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Derry L. Shaw — Possession of marijuana, driving while license invalid, possession of marijuana.
Hector A. Delfin — Assault, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.
Pedro Salvador Hernandez — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, immigration (hold over).
Nooris R. Hill — Assault causing bodily injury.
Oct. 25
Peyton W. Honermann — Interfere with public duties.
Marcus T. Bunch — Possession of marijuana.
Noah K. McGary — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled (4 counts), theft of firearm (2 counts), unlawful carrying a weapon.
Donald G. Albert — Possession of marijuana, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.
Zhane A. Cato — Possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), possession of dangerous drug, possession of marijuana.
Casey T. Lander — Harassment.
Kenneth W. Pete — Possession of a controlled substance.
Massa D. Giddens — Public intoxication with prior convictions.
Oct. 26
Coronada Madrd Valasquez — Driving while intoxicated, immigration (hold over).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.