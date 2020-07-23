Huntsville Police Department
July 22
7th St./ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.
Hwy.19/ Old Houston Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
309 Avenue M — Assault.
216 Normal Park — Burglary of a vehicle.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 22
3500 Hwy. 19 — Minor auto wreck.
21 Cedar Hill Dr. — Residential fire.
Sandra Dr./ Carolyn St. — Disturbance.
1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail docket
July 22
Ryon B. Webb — Public intoxication, criminal trespass.
Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport.
Aiden Mattiuzzo — Public intoxication.
Christopher R. Barrientez — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance (PG1), tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.
Nelly J. Rice — Fraud use/ possession of identifying info, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
James H. Willis — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.
Jason W. Shelton — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), fraud use/possession of identifying information.
James E. Simon Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3), manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1).
Shayla M. Smith — Possession of marijuana.
Kirk D. Greer — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of a controlled substance (PG3).
Marcus L. Muir — Theft of a firearm.
Jose J. Gonzalez — Driving while intoxicated.
Deandre D. Colbert — Evading arrest/ detention.
Jaylon J. Sherwood — Evading arrest/ detention, burglary of vehicles.
Amy C. Blair — Timber trustee defraud.
Troy L. Grice — Timber trustee defraud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.