Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

July 22

7th St./ Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.

Hwy.19/ Old Houston Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

309 Avenue M — Assault.

216 Normal Park — Burglary of a vehicle.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

July 22

3500 Hwy. 19 — Minor auto wreck.

21 Cedar Hill Dr. — Residential fire.

Sandra Dr./ Carolyn St. — Disturbance.

1 Martha Chapel Cemetery Rd. — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail docket

July 22

Ryon B. Webb — Public intoxication, criminal trespass.

Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication, resisting arrest search or transport.

Aiden Mattiuzzo — Public intoxication.

Christopher R. Barrientez — Driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance (PG1), tampering/ fabricating physical evidence.

Nelly J. Rice — Fraud use/ possession of identifying info, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

James H. Willis — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance.

Jason W. Shelton — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), fraud use/possession of identifying information.

James E. Simon Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance (PG3), manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (PG1).

Shayla M. Smith — Possession of marijuana.

Kirk D. Greer — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of a controlled substance (PG3).

Marcus L. Muir — Theft of a firearm.

Jose J. Gonzalez — Driving while intoxicated.

Deandre D. Colbert — Evading arrest/ detention.

Jaylon J. Sherwood — Evading arrest/ detention, burglary of vehicles.

Amy C. Blair — Timber trustee defraud.

Troy L. Grice — Timber trustee defraud.

