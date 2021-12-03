Huntsville Police Department
Dec. 2
2000 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.
2455 Montgomery Rd. — Stolen vehicle.
603 US 190 — Injury to a child.
5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
613 IH-45 S. — Harassment.
2502 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
Dec. 3
2121 SH-30 — Burglary.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 2
2828 SH-19 — Theft.
SH-30 W./ Davis Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
Dec. 3
2402 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail Docket
Dec. 2
Bernard Crosby — Possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/ detention.
Jade A. Dinninger — Engaging in organized criminal activity.
Destiny P. Hoot — Fraud/ use of identifying information, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence (bond revocation).
Terrell D. Jackson — Assault causing bodily injury.
Jakobe R. Hall — Assault causing bodily injury (2 counts), resisting arrest.
Katie L. West — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.
