Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Dec. 2

2000 Sycamore Ave. — Domestic dispute.

2455 Montgomery Rd. — Stolen vehicle.

603 US 190 — Injury to a child.

5050 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

613 IH-45 S. — Harassment.

2502 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

Dec. 3

2121 SH-30 — Burglary.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Dec. 2

2828 SH-19 — Theft.

SH-30 W./ Davis Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

Dec. 3

2402 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail Docket

Dec. 2

Bernard Crosby — Possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest/ detention.

Jade A. Dinninger — Engaging in organized criminal activity.

Destiny P. Hoot — Fraud/ use of identifying information, unlawful use of a criminal instrument, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence (bond revocation).

Terrell D. Jackson — Assault causing bodily injury.

Jakobe R. Hall — Assault causing bodily injury (2 counts), resisting arrest.

Katie L. West — Fraud use/ possession of identifying information.

