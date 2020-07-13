Huntsville Police Department
July 10
900 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Major auto wreck.
1784 Hwy. 30 E. — Theft.
1415 20th ½ St. — Assault/ family violence.
Normal Park Dr./ 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
960 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Failure to stop and give information.
3200 Hwy. 30 — Minor auto wreck.
757 Sabrina Ln. — Threat.
141 I-45 — Minor auto wreck.
July 11
1905 Normal Park — Animal bite.
2501 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
1615 Sycamore — Major auto wreck.
July 12
717 Hayman — Domestic dispute.
1000 Avenue J — Arson/ Deadly Conduct.
3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a residence.
824 Adams Dr. — Assault (family violence).
1502 Avenue B — Burglary of a vehicle.
2501 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
2032 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.
900 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Minor auto wreck.
3012 Montgomery Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
1220 11th St. — Found property.
2540 Pine Shadows — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 9
4800 Hwy. 30 — Major auto wreck.
13 Dogwood Dr. — Theft.
1212 Avenue M (Huntsville) — Theft.
390 Roy Webb Rd. — Criminal mischief.
6296 FM 1374 — Forgery.
260 FM 405 — Disturbance.
Rosenwall Rd./ Pinedale Rd. — Major auto wreck.
530 Rosenwall Rd. — Burglary of a residence.
18 Trail Ridge Rd. — Shots heard.
717 FM 2821 (Huntsville) — Sexual assault.
191 Fishermans Trl. — Domestic dispute.
FM 2929/ FM 2296 — Major auto wreck.
1731 FM 1791 — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
July 10
300 HWy. 150 W (New Waverly) — Recovered stolen vehicle.
1921 FM 1375 E. — Burglary of a residence.
317 Rosenwall Rd. — Animal bite.
July 11
Hwy. 75 S./ Vick Springs Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
8 Frank Cloud Rd. — Animal bite.
73 Haas Rd. — Disturbance.
300 Pinedale Rd. — Recovered stolen property.
1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Criminal trespass.
2300 FM 980 (Riverside) — Assault.
38 Spring Circle Dr. — Shots heard.
12 Dove St. — Domestic dispute.
July 12
1000 Avenue J (Huntsville) — Shots heard.
1295 US 190 — Runaway juvenile.
12 Tejas Dr. — Domestic dispute.
143 FS Rd. 233 — Assault.
157 E. Hill Top Ln. – Assault.
2905 Hwy. 75 N. — Theft.
195 Thomas Lake Rd. — Theft.
5 Tejas Dr. — Criminal trespass.
Walker County Jail docket
July 9-12
Misty M. Durden — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1) (2 counts).
Frederick Switzer — Assault causing injury (family violence).
Kim M. Switzer — Obstruct highway passageway.
Austin Opry — Public intoxication (minor).
Brent A. Phillips — Criminal trespass.
Michael D. Pelt — Public intoxication.
Kolton W. Ledbetter — Possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct/ offensive displate.
William L. Parker — Forgery of a financial instrument (Bond revocation).
Jalen A. Hart — Possession of marijuana.
Markus O. McGary — Public intoxication.
Christopher D. Fritsche — Public intoxication.
Dwight Lofton II — Criminal trespass, resisting arrest search or transport.
James E. Pipkin — Deadly conduct, criminal mischief.
