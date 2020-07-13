Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

July 10

900 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Major auto wreck.

1784 Hwy. 30 E. — Theft.

1415 20th ½ St. — Assault/ family violence.

Normal Park Dr./ 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

960 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Failure to stop and give information.

3200 Hwy. 30 — Minor auto wreck.

757 Sabrina Ln. — Threat.

141 I-45 — Minor auto wreck.

July 11

1905 Normal Park — Animal bite.

2501 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

1615 Sycamore — Major auto wreck.

July 12

717 Hayman — Domestic dispute.

1000 Avenue J — Arson/ Deadly Conduct.

3019 Sam Houston Ave. — Burglary of a residence.

824 Adams Dr. — Assault (family violence).

1502 Avenue B — Burglary of a vehicle.

2501 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

2032 11th St. — Minor auto wreck.

900 Veterans Memorial Pkwy. — Minor auto wreck.

3012 Montgomery Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

1220 11th St. — Found property.

2540 Pine Shadows — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

July 9

4800 Hwy. 30 — Major auto wreck.

13 Dogwood Dr. — Theft.

1212 Avenue M (Huntsville) — Theft.

390 Roy Webb Rd. — Criminal mischief.

6296 FM 1374 — Forgery.

260 FM 405 — Disturbance.

Rosenwall Rd./ Pinedale Rd. — Major auto wreck.

530 Rosenwall Rd. — Burglary of a residence.

18 Trail Ridge Rd. — Shots heard.

717 FM 2821 (Huntsville) — Sexual assault.

191 Fishermans Trl. — Domestic dispute.

FM 2929/ FM 2296 — Major auto wreck.

1731 FM 1791 — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

July 10

300 HWy. 150 W (New Waverly) — Recovered stolen vehicle.

1921 FM 1375 E. — Burglary of a residence.

317 Rosenwall Rd. — Animal bite.

July 11

Hwy. 75 S./ Vick Springs Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

8 Frank Cloud Rd. — Animal bite.

73 Haas Rd. — Disturbance.

300 Pinedale Rd. — Recovered stolen property.

1015 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Criminal trespass.

2300 FM 980 (Riverside) — Assault.

38 Spring Circle Dr. — Shots heard.

12 Dove St. — Domestic dispute.

July 12

1000 Avenue J (Huntsville) — Shots heard.

1295 US 190 — Runaway juvenile.

12 Tejas Dr. — Domestic dispute.

143 FS Rd. 233 — Assault.

157 E. Hill Top Ln. – Assault.

2905 Hwy. 75 N. — Theft.

195 Thomas Lake Rd. — Theft.

5 Tejas Dr. — Criminal trespass.

Walker County Jail docket

July 9-12

Misty M. Durden — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1) (2 counts).

Frederick Switzer — Assault causing injury (family violence).

Kim M. Switzer — Obstruct highway passageway.

Austin Opry — Public intoxication (minor).

Brent A. Phillips — Criminal trespass.

Michael D. Pelt — Public intoxication.

Kolton W. Ledbetter — Possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct/ offensive displate.

William L. Parker — Forgery of a financial instrument (Bond revocation).

Jalen A. Hart — Possession of marijuana.

Markus O. McGary — Public intoxication.

Christopher D. Fritsche — Public intoxication.

Dwight Lofton II — Criminal trespass, resisting arrest search or transport.

James E. Pipkin — Deadly conduct, criminal mischief.

