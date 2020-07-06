Huntsville Police Department
July 3
Hwy. 19/ FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.
Hwy. 19 / US 190 — Minor auto wreck.
1012 Frostwood — Criminal mischief.
2700 blk. Angier Rd. — Unattended death.
141 I-45 S. — Theft.
7065 Hwy. 75 S. — Domestic dispute.
525 12th St. — Assault.
2501 Lake Rd. — Assault.
July 4
218 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.
190 FM 980 — Assault.
Hwy. 30 W./ I-45 — Minor auto wreck.
1316 Avenue E — Assault.
1932 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2000 Sycamore Ave. — Assault.
218 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.
July 5
141 I-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
1700 Normal Park Rd. — Assisting other agency.
3300 Pine Grove Dr. — Domestic dispute.
Hwy. 19/ Hwy. 190 — Theft.
2537 Pine Shadows — Domestic dispute.
July 6
Lake Road/ I-45 — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 2
156 Hill Top Ln. — Disturbance.
187 FM 1696 W. — Harassment.
664 Old Phelps Rd. — Criminal mischief.
18 Victoria Way — Disturbance.
9312 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Theft.
9 Cedar Ct. — Harassment.
Stubblefield Lake Rd/ FM 1374 — Animal abuse.
16 W. Lake Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.
July 3
2 Phelps Slab Rd. — Theft.
290 Ground Creek Rd. (New Waverly) — Theft.
87 Fishermans Trl. — Disturbance.
Lake Falls Rd./ FM 980 — Assault.
92 Pavey Cir. — Theft.
July 4
2450 Lake Rd. (Huntsville) — Residential fire.
22 Mt Zion Rd. — Harassment.
762 Moffett Springs Rd. — Burglary of a residence.
Lake Falls Ln/ Otter Ln. — Criminal mischief.
2272 Hwy. 190 — Theft.
260 Keeland Dr. (New Waverly) — Disturbance.
45 Gatlin Rd. — Criminal mischief.
22 Lakeview — Domestic dispute.
5 Pavey Cir. — Disturbance.
July 5
Spriggs Rd./ Annie Ln. — Shots heard.
155 Tefelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Unattended death.
S. Pavey Cir. — Disturbance.
2390 Hwy. 190 — Theft.
3 Morris Ln. — Theft.
Hwy. 150 E./ Falk Rd. — Major auto wreck.
I-45 S. / Lake Road — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
July 2-5
Alvarez T. Torres — Driving while intoxicated.
Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication.
Olivia Potter — Theft of property (2 counts).
Davanta R. Coxsey — Possession of marijuana.
Colin Grubb — Parole and pardon board violation.
Amber L. Verrett — Possession of a controlled substance (PG 1).
Indalecio Garcia Gonzales — Driving while intoxicated.
Ryan C. Edwards — Driving while intoxicated.
John T. Pate — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Carlos Sicilia — Possession of marijuana.
Jermaine S. Williams Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance.
Parker Simmons — Public intoxication.
Ashley Leyendecker — Unauthorized use of vehicle, failure to identify, driving while intoxicated, criminal trespass (Galveston County).
De Angelo T. Prospere — Failure to comply sex offenders duty to register.
Michael Binderup — Unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).
Christopher m. Robinson — Public intoxication.
Christy D. Bryson — Harassment of a public servant, possession of marijuana.
Kyle E. Hartman — Driving while intoxicated.
Victor A. Rodriquez — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of marijuana.
Art M. Musgrove — Evading arrest, resisting arrest search or transport,.
Tyri Merchant — Burglary of a habitation.
Jamarcus Shaw — Burglary of a habitation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Tyon Merchant — Burglary of a habitation.
Cory E. Ledwell Jr. — Theft of mail, driving with a license invalid.
