Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

July 3

Hwy. 19/ FM 2821 — Minor auto wreck.

Hwy. 19 / US 190 — Minor auto wreck.

1012 Frostwood — Criminal mischief.

2700 blk. Angier Rd. — Unattended death.

141 I-45 S. — Theft.

7065 Hwy. 75 S. — Domestic dispute.

525 12th St. — Assault.

2501 Lake Rd. — Assault.

July 4

218 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.

190 FM 980 — Assault.

Hwy. 30 W./ I-45 — Minor auto wreck.

1316 Avenue E — Assault.

1932 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.

2000 Sycamore Ave. — Assault.

218 FM 980 — Domestic dispute.

July 5

141 I-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

1700 Normal Park Rd. — Assisting other agency.

3300 Pine Grove Dr. — Domestic dispute.

Hwy. 19/ Hwy. 190 — Theft.

2537 Pine Shadows — Domestic dispute.

July 6

Lake Road/ I-45 — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

July 2

156 Hill Top Ln. — Disturbance.

187 FM 1696 W. — Harassment.

664 Old Phelps Rd. — Criminal mischief.

18 Victoria Way — Disturbance.

9312 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Theft.

9 Cedar Ct. — Harassment.

Stubblefield Lake Rd/ FM 1374 — Animal abuse.

16 W. Lake Rd. — Drugs/ narcotics.

July 3

2 Phelps Slab Rd. — Theft.

290 Ground Creek Rd. (New Waverly) — Theft.

87 Fishermans Trl. — Disturbance.

Lake Falls Rd./ FM 980 — Assault.

92 Pavey Cir. — Theft.

July 4

2450 Lake Rd. (Huntsville) — Residential fire.

22 Mt Zion Rd. — Harassment.

762 Moffett Springs Rd. — Burglary of a residence.

Lake Falls Ln/ Otter Ln. — Criminal mischief.

2272 Hwy. 190 — Theft.

260 Keeland Dr. (New Waverly) — Disturbance.

45 Gatlin Rd. — Criminal mischief.

22 Lakeview — Domestic dispute.

5 Pavey Cir. — Disturbance.

July 5

Spriggs Rd./ Annie Ln. — Shots heard.

155 Tefelski Rd. (New Waverly) — Unattended death.

S. Pavey Cir. — Disturbance.

2390 Hwy. 190 — Theft.

3 Morris Ln. — Theft.

Hwy. 150 E./ Falk Rd. — Major auto wreck.

I-45 S. / Lake Road — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

July 2-5

Alvarez T. Torres — Driving while intoxicated.

Brian D. Welch — Public intoxication.

Olivia Potter — Theft of property (2 counts).

Davanta R. Coxsey — Possession of marijuana.

Colin Grubb — Parole and pardon board violation.

Amber L. Verrett — Possession of a controlled substance (PG 1).

Indalecio Garcia Gonzales — Driving while intoxicated.

Ryan C. Edwards — Driving while intoxicated.

John T. Pate — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Carlos Sicilia — Possession of marijuana.

Jermaine S. Williams Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance.

Parker Simmons — Public intoxication.

Ashley Leyendecker — Unauthorized use of vehicle, failure to identify, driving while intoxicated, criminal trespass (Galveston County).

De Angelo T. Prospere — Failure to comply sex offenders duty to register.

Michael Binderup — Unauthorized use of vehicle, possession of a controlled substance (PG1).

Christopher m. Robinson — Public intoxication.

Christy D. Bryson — Harassment of a public servant, possession of marijuana.

Kyle E. Hartman — Driving while intoxicated.

Victor A. Rodriquez — Possession of a controlled substance (PG1), possession of marijuana.

Art M. Musgrove — Evading arrest, resisting arrest search or transport,.

Tyri Merchant — Burglary of a habitation.

Jamarcus Shaw — Burglary of a habitation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Tyon Merchant — Burglary of a habitation.

Cory E. Ledwell Jr. — Theft of mail, driving with a license invalid.

Tags