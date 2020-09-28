Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Sept. 25

140 Varsity Dr. — Offensive criminal.

94 Louis Davis Dr. — Domestic dispute.

140 Varsity Dr. — Burglary.

1616 Avenue R — Missing person.

1312 14th St. — Injury to elder.

1913 Avenue M — Assault / found property.

3103 Molly Dr. — Runaway.

Sept. 26

7128 Hwy. 75 S. — Burglary of a habitation.

555 Bowers Blvd. — Minor auto wreck.

3000 blk. Montgomery Rd. — Major auto wreck.

277 I-45 S. — Drugs.

236 Jenkins Rd. — Animal bite.

141 I-45 S. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.

1905 Normal Park Dr. — Assault.

1000 Hickory — Failure to stop and give information.

Veterans Memorial/ FM 1374 — Minor auto wreck.

308 7th St. — Aggravated assault.

Sept. 27

613 I-45 S. — Domestic dispute.

2101 Sycamore Ave. — Criminal mischief.

2435 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.

1000 12th St. — Failure to stop and give information.

2523 Avenue M — Threat.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Sept. 25

9312 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Theft.

141 I-45 S. (Huntsville) — Theft.

85 Pinecrest Dr. — Theft.

1275 S. Elmore St. (New Waverly) — Animal bite.

121 Main St. — Theft.

15 Hilltop Dr. — Theft.

1480 Hwy. 30 E. (Huntsville) — Theft.

Sept. 26

Hwy. 19/ Dallas Young Rd. — Major auto wreck.

Hwy. 30/ Deerfield Rd. — Domestic dispute.

785 Walker Lp. — Criminal mischief.

15 Palmetto — Residential burglary.

141 Davis Rd. — Criminal mischief.

134 Rogers Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.

1041 Gibbs St. — Disturbance.

4 Riverside Ln. — Assault.

107 Twin Creek Dr. — Domestic dispute.

1700 I-45 S. (Huntsville) — Minor auto wreck.

83 Whippoorwill Dr. — Shots heard.

Sept. 27

FM 1375/ Dana Dr. — Minor auto wreck.

2272 US 190 — Commercial burglary.

3072 Hwy. 75 N. — Shots heard.

4 Riverside Ln. — Domestic dispute.

1345 FM 405 (Riverside) — Criminal mischief.

9300 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Assault.

2390 US 190 — Criminal trespass.

150 Roberts Rd. — Theft.

143 FS Rd. — Runaway.

950 FM 405 — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 25

Rocky A. Jones — Public intoxication, assault.

David Palmer — Driving while intoxicated.

Curtis R. Helton — Public intoxication.

Sept. 26

Michael R. Singletary — Driving while intoxicated.

William K. Abernathy — Violation of bond/ protective order.

Paul D. Walker — Failure to comply with sex offender registry.

Sept. 27

Mariano Rodriguez — Driving while intoxicated, hold over (immigration).

Sept. 28

David D. Markley — Terroristic threatening.

Tags