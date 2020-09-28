Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 25
140 Varsity Dr. — Offensive criminal.
94 Louis Davis Dr. — Domestic dispute.
140 Varsity Dr. — Burglary.
1616 Avenue R — Missing person.
1312 14th St. — Injury to elder.
1913 Avenue M — Assault / found property.
3103 Molly Dr. — Runaway.
Sept. 26
7128 Hwy. 75 S. — Burglary of a habitation.
555 Bowers Blvd. — Minor auto wreck.
3000 blk. Montgomery Rd. — Major auto wreck.
277 I-45 S. — Drugs.
236 Jenkins Rd. — Animal bite.
141 I-45 S. — Fraudulent use of identifying information.
1905 Normal Park Dr. — Assault.
1000 Hickory — Failure to stop and give information.
Veterans Memorial/ FM 1374 — Minor auto wreck.
308 7th St. — Aggravated assault.
Sept. 27
613 I-45 S. — Domestic dispute.
2101 Sycamore Ave. — Criminal mischief.
2435 Montgomery Rd. — Domestic dispute.
1000 12th St. — Failure to stop and give information.
2523 Avenue M — Threat.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 25
9312 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Theft.
141 I-45 S. (Huntsville) — Theft.
85 Pinecrest Dr. — Theft.
1275 S. Elmore St. (New Waverly) — Animal bite.
121 Main St. — Theft.
15 Hilltop Dr. — Theft.
1480 Hwy. 30 E. (Huntsville) — Theft.
Sept. 26
Hwy. 19/ Dallas Young Rd. — Major auto wreck.
Hwy. 30/ Deerfield Rd. — Domestic dispute.
785 Walker Lp. — Criminal mischief.
15 Palmetto — Residential burglary.
141 Davis Rd. — Criminal mischief.
134 Rogers Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
1041 Gibbs St. — Disturbance.
4 Riverside Ln. — Assault.
107 Twin Creek Dr. — Domestic dispute.
1700 I-45 S. (Huntsville) — Minor auto wreck.
83 Whippoorwill Dr. — Shots heard.
Sept. 27
FM 1375/ Dana Dr. — Minor auto wreck.
2272 US 190 — Commercial burglary.
3072 Hwy. 75 N. — Shots heard.
4 Riverside Ln. — Domestic dispute.
1345 FM 405 (Riverside) — Criminal mischief.
9300 Hwy. 75 S. (New Waverly) — Assault.
2390 US 190 — Criminal trespass.
150 Roberts Rd. — Theft.
143 FS Rd. — Runaway.
950 FM 405 — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 25
Rocky A. Jones — Public intoxication, assault.
David Palmer — Driving while intoxicated.
Curtis R. Helton — Public intoxication.
Sept. 26
Michael R. Singletary — Driving while intoxicated.
William K. Abernathy — Violation of bond/ protective order.
Paul D. Walker — Failure to comply with sex offender registry.
Sept. 27
Mariano Rodriguez — Driving while intoxicated, hold over (immigration).
Sept. 28
David D. Markley — Terroristic threatening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.