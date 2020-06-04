Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

June 3

111 I-45 S. — Theft.

196 I-45 — Minor auto wreck

Col Etheredge — Minor auto wreck.

2435 Montgomery — Domestic dispute.

300 block I-45 — Drugs

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

June 3

41 Jackson Rd. — Sexual assault.

41 Calvary Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.

21 Randall St. — Shots heard.

717 FM 2821 W. — Burglary of a vehicle.

210 Hwy. 75 N. — Harassment.

200 FM 1696 W. — Major auto wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

June 3

Rickey V. Riles — Driving while intoxicated.

Adam M. Ford — Assault family/ household member, assault causing bodily injury, parole and pardon board violation.

Miguel Zempel — Driving while intoxicated.

Angelina L. Rodriguez — Driving while intoxicated (third or more).

Weldon Love — Criminal trespass.

Deandre D. Colbert — Unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Brandon Harrison — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2), unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Alma M. Arias — Possession of marijuana.

Brandon A. Leflore — Assault of a peace officer/ judge, resisting arrest search or transport, criminal trespass.

Fallon B. Martin — Public intoxication.

Charlie Brown Jr. — Interference with public duties, resisting arrest search or transport.

