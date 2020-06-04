Huntsville Police Department
June 3
111 I-45 S. — Theft.
196 I-45 — Minor auto wreck
Col Etheredge — Minor auto wreck.
2435 Montgomery — Domestic dispute.
300 block I-45 — Drugs
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
June 3
41 Jackson Rd. — Sexual assault.
41 Calvary Rd. — Burglary of a vehicle.
21 Randall St. — Shots heard.
717 FM 2821 W. — Burglary of a vehicle.
210 Hwy. 75 N. — Harassment.
200 FM 1696 W. — Major auto wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
June 3
Rickey V. Riles — Driving while intoxicated.
Adam M. Ford — Assault family/ household member, assault causing bodily injury, parole and pardon board violation.
Miguel Zempel — Driving while intoxicated.
Angelina L. Rodriguez — Driving while intoxicated (third or more).
Weldon Love — Criminal trespass.
Deandre D. Colbert — Unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Brandon Harrison — Possession of a controlled substance (PG2), unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alma M. Arias — Possession of marijuana.
Brandon A. Leflore — Assault of a peace officer/ judge, resisting arrest search or transport, criminal trespass.
Fallon B. Martin — Public intoxication.
Charlie Brown Jr. — Interference with public duties, resisting arrest search or transport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.