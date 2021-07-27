Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

July 26

1440 Brazos Dr. — Domestic dispute.

111-A Sumac Rd. — Fleet wreck.

200 FM 2821 W. — Major auto wreck.

215 IH-45 N. — Domestic dispute.

2608 El Toro — Domestic dispute.

3100 Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

111 IH-45 S. — Theft.

261 SH-75 N. — Theft.

5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.

2455 Montgomery Rd. — Assault.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

July 26

3756 SH-19 — Criminal trespass.

5 Cogans Grove — Animal abuse.

US 190/ FM 2296 — Animal abuse.

1 Bluegill Ln. — Domestic dispute.

200 FM 2821 W. — Major auto wreck.

72 Hickory Ln. — Domestic dispute.

788 FM 2296 — Disturbance.

202 Young St. — Domestic dispute.

6505 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.

7 Walker St. — Domestic dispute.

995 Wood Farm Rd. — Domestic dispute.

July 27

156 Booker Rd. — Disturbance.

Walker County Jail Docket

July 26

Jason T. Pinon — Possession of a controlled substance.

Joanna D. Bell — Obstruction or retaliation (bond revocation).

Spence Shaffer — Manslaughter (3 counts).

Jenin T. Borbor — Assault causing bodily injury.

Jim Zuniga — Assault by threat.

Charles C. Snyder — Fleeing police officer with imminent danger, DWI.

July 27

Tyler J. Matt — Possession of a dangerous drug.

Christopher McGowan — Aggravated robbery (bond revocation).

Jerry W. Williams — DWI (third or more), tampering/ fabricating with physical evidence.

Michael A. McClintick — Terroristic threat of family/ household (2 counts).

