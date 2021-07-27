Huntsville Police Department
July 26
1440 Brazos Dr. — Domestic dispute.
111-A Sumac Rd. — Fleet wreck.
200 FM 2821 W. — Major auto wreck.
215 IH-45 N. — Domestic dispute.
2608 El Toro — Domestic dispute.
3100 Montgomery Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
111 IH-45 S. — Theft.
261 SH-75 N. — Theft.
5020 Sam Houston Ave. — Domestic dispute.
2455 Montgomery Rd. — Assault.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
July 26
3756 SH-19 — Criminal trespass.
5 Cogans Grove — Animal abuse.
US 190/ FM 2296 — Animal abuse.
1 Bluegill Ln. — Domestic dispute.
200 FM 2821 W. — Major auto wreck.
72 Hickory Ln. — Domestic dispute.
788 FM 2296 — Disturbance.
202 Young St. — Domestic dispute.
6505 FM 1374 — Domestic dispute.
7 Walker St. — Domestic dispute.
995 Wood Farm Rd. — Domestic dispute.
July 27
156 Booker Rd. — Disturbance.
Walker County Jail Docket
July 26
Jason T. Pinon — Possession of a controlled substance.
Joanna D. Bell — Obstruction or retaliation (bond revocation).
Spence Shaffer — Manslaughter (3 counts).
Jenin T. Borbor — Assault causing bodily injury.
Jim Zuniga — Assault by threat.
Charles C. Snyder — Fleeing police officer with imminent danger, DWI.
July 27
Tyler J. Matt — Possession of a dangerous drug.
Christopher McGowan — Aggravated robbery (bond revocation).
Jerry W. Williams — DWI (third or more), tampering/ fabricating with physical evidence.
Michael A. McClintick — Terroristic threat of family/ household (2 counts).
