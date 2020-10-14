Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 13
500 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
11th St./ Avenue O — Failure to stop and give information.
200 blk. Hwy. 75 N. — Minor auto wreck.
2023 Sam Houston Ave. — Minor auto wreck.
2503 Lake Rd. — Failure to stop and give information.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 13
6 Valley Dr. — Criminal mischief.
197 Catechis Rd. — Theft.
114 Hardy Bottom Rd. — Fire.
8191 Hwy. 75 S. — Unattended death.
Oct. 14
I-45 S./ FM 1374 (New Waverly) — Minor auto wreck.
3201 I-45 S. — Assisting other agency.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 13
Alryic Berry — Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wyketta M. Bryant — Driving while intoxicated.
Brian A. Awomosu — Possession of marijuana.
Emerald Bluiett — Unlawful carrying a weapon, violation promise to appear, delivery of marijuana.
Raikem R. Harris — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.