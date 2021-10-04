Huntsville Police Department
Oct. 1
141 IH-45 — Theft.
803 Cline St. — Domestic dispute.
1109 Lakeside Dr. — Theft.
2435 Montgomery Rd. — Suspicious incident.
2435 Montgomery Rd. — Interfering with child custody.
130 Medical Center Rd. — Theft.
Oct. 2
1100 Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.
2201 Bobby K Marks Dr. — Assault.
Sycamore Ave./ Bearkat Blvd. — Minor auto wreck.
215 IH-45 — Recovered firearm.
111 Evans Rd. — Animal bite.
1930 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.
1235 Josey St. — Stalking.
Oct. 3
2106 Pleasant Dr. — Emergency mental health.
1570 11th Street — Assault.
1702 11th Street — Found property.
2011 Avenue O — Failure to stop and give information.
136 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Criminal mischief.
2504 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.
2830 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Walker County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 1
SH-30 W./ Morgan Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
3100 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.
2694 IH-45 S. — Theft.
2500 SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.
1500 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
30 FM 3454 — Animal bite.
6 Bob O Link Rd. — Domestic dispute.
Oct. 2
FM 2296/ US 190 — Major auto wreck.
3198 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.
2066 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.
Oct. 3
34 Gazebo St. — Overdose.
1082 Old Phelps Rd. — Minor auto wreck.
21 Kickapoo Dr. — Vehicle burglary.
Shawn Ln./ FM 2550 — Animal abuse.
556 FM 2296 — Terroristic threat.
Walker County Jail Docket
Oct. 1
Samantha L. Seyres — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Keithon D. Cole — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (bond revocation).
Therman Hunt III — Parole and Pardon Board violation, possession of a controlled substance (bond surrender), possession of marijuana (bond surrender).
Deion T. Williams — Failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, possession of marijuana, assault causing bodily injury, aggravated robbery (2 counts).
Oct. 2
Kendrick Pearson — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Brandi M. Wood — Possession of a controlled substance.
Rodrick G. Ross — Theft of property (more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions).
Oct. 3
Joel K. Stone — Building burglary.
Mollee J. Wallace — Possession of dangerous drug.
Krystal Leon — Theft of property.
Jessica Rodriguez — DWI with a child under 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.