Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Oct. 1

141 IH-45 — Theft.

803 Cline St. — Domestic dispute.

1109 Lakeside Dr. — Theft.

2435 Montgomery Rd. — Suspicious incident.

2435 Montgomery Rd. — Interfering with child custody.

130 Medical Center Rd. — Theft.

Oct. 2

1100 Avenue M — Minor auto wreck.

2201 Bobby K Marks Dr. — Assault.

Sycamore Ave./ Bearkat Blvd. — Minor auto wreck.

215 IH-45 — Recovered firearm.

111 Evans Rd. — Animal bite.

1930 Sam Houston Ave. — Failure to stop and give information.

1235 Josey St. — Stalking.

Oct. 3

2106 Pleasant Dr. — Emergency mental health.

1570 11th Street — Assault.

1702 11th Street — Found property.

2011 Avenue O — Failure to stop and give information.

136 Ravenwood Village Dr. — Criminal mischief.

2504 Sam Houston Ave. — Theft.

2830 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Oct. 1

SH-30 W./ Morgan Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

3100 IH-45 N. — Minor auto wreck.

2694 IH-45 S. — Theft.

2500 SH-19 — Minor auto wreck.

1500 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

30 FM 3454 — Animal bite.

6 Bob O Link Rd. — Domestic dispute.

Oct. 2

FM 2296/ US 190 — Major auto wreck.

3198 IH-45 N. — Major auto wreck.

2066 IH-45 S. — Major auto wreck.

Oct. 3

34 Gazebo St. — Overdose.

1082 Old Phelps Rd. — Minor auto wreck.

21 Kickapoo Dr. — Vehicle burglary.

Shawn Ln./ FM 2550 — Animal abuse.

556 FM 2296 — Terroristic threat.

Walker County Jail Docket

Oct. 1

Samantha L. Seyres — Unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Keithon D. Cole — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (bond revocation).

Therman Hunt III — Parole and Pardon Board violation, possession of a controlled substance (bond surrender), possession of marijuana (bond surrender).

Deion T. Williams — Failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, possession of marijuana, assault causing bodily injury, aggravated robbery (2 counts).

Oct. 2

Kendrick Pearson — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Brandi M. Wood — Possession of a controlled substance.

Rodrick G. Ross — Theft of property (more than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions).

Oct. 3

Joel K. Stone — Building burglary.

Mollee J. Wallace — Possession of dangerous drug.

Krystal Leon — Theft of property.

Jessica Rodriguez — DWI with a child under 15.

