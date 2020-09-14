Huntsville Police Department

Blotter: Huntsville Police

Sept. 11

Hwy. 19/ Hwy. 30 — Minor auto wreck.

2615 El Toro Dr. — Domestic dispute.

2800 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.

300 Broadmoor Dr. — Theft.

1101 Sycamore Ave — Forgery.

Sept. 12

200 Normal Park — Criminal mischief.

2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.

624 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.

539 Cline St. — Assisting other agency.

604 13th St. — Domestic dispute.

1304 Avenue E — Domestic dispute.

1801 19th St. — Theft.

100 blk. Magnolia Way — Unattended death.

Sept. 13

1608 Avenue O — Theft.

1608 Avenue O — Domestic dispute.

1800 Avenue O — Sexual assault.

1220 11th St. — Found property.

Walker County Sheriff's Office

Blotter: Walker County Sheriff

Sept. 11

2 Sandra Dr. — Disturbance.

27 Lacee Ln. — Terroristic threat.

Hwy. 19/ Sterling Chapel Rd. — Vehicle fire.

Hwy. 30/ FM 2550 — Disturbance.

5918 FM 1374 — Theft.

25 Jenkins Dr. — Theft.

717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Animal abuse.

Hwy. 19/ Hwy. 30 E. (Huntsville) — Minor auto wreck.

Sept. 12

6 Lakeview — Disturbance.

56 Johnson-Dodge St. — Domestic dispute.

995 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Disturbance.

2 Victoria Way — Theft.

107 Worley Way — Domestic dispute.

98 Fishermans Trl. — Domestic dispute.

52 Paul Dixon Rd. — Found property.

Sept. 13

2506 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.

Walker County Jail docket

Sept. 11

Roberto Luna — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Anthony Pham — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.

Sept. 12

Ricardo A. Aguirre — Possession of a controlled substance.

Christian Villanueva Ortiz — Possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher Gutierrez — Possession of marijuana.

Axel J. Aguilar — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.

Justin Guess — Public intoxication.

Jalynn Sexton — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon.

Carl C. Carnley — Possession of a controlled substance (3 counts).

Traqun D. House — Assault causing bodily injury (2 counts).

Kelton D. Archie — Violation of protective order, terroristic threatening (2 counts).

Katrina Colbert — Hinder apprehension/ prosecution.

Brandon D. Bryant — Public intoxication.

Ellis M. Etheridge — Parole and pardon board violation.

Mary M. Allen — Possession of a controlled substance.

Isaac D. Flye — Parole and pardon board violation, failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence, credit card abuse, fraud use/ possession of identifying information, prohibited substance in correctional facility.

William L. Parker — Possession of a controlled substance, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.

Sept. 13

Teri D. Cox — Possession of a controlled substance.

Amy McGraw — Aggravated assault.

Richard B. Whittington — Driving while intoxicated, accident involving damage to vehicle.

Demond A. Turner — Possession of marijuana.

Kobe A. Crowder — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Anthony J. Riles — Public intoxication.

Austin M. Opry — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kenneth G. Gray — Aggravated assault causing bodily injury.

Marguieste D. McGowan — Public intoxication.

John W. Keefer — Parole and pardon board violation.

Sept. 14

Cory R. Gonzales — Possession of marijuana, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts), failure to appear.

Leslie A. Key — Possession of drug paraphernalia.

