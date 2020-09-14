Huntsville Police Department
Sept. 11
Hwy. 19/ Hwy. 30 — Minor auto wreck.
2615 El Toro Dr. — Domestic dispute.
2800 Lake Rd. — Domestic dispute.
300 Broadmoor Dr. — Theft.
1101 Sycamore Ave — Forgery.
Sept. 12
200 Normal Park — Criminal mischief.
2257 Sam Houston Ave. — Assault.
624 11th Street — Failure to stop and give information.
539 Cline St. — Assisting other agency.
604 13th St. — Domestic dispute.
1304 Avenue E — Domestic dispute.
1801 19th St. — Theft.
100 blk. Magnolia Way — Unattended death.
Sept. 13
1608 Avenue O — Theft.
1608 Avenue O — Domestic dispute.
1800 Avenue O — Sexual assault.
1220 11th St. — Found property.
Walker County Sheriff's Office
Sept. 11
2 Sandra Dr. — Disturbance.
27 Lacee Ln. — Terroristic threat.
Hwy. 19/ Sterling Chapel Rd. — Vehicle fire.
Hwy. 30/ FM 2550 — Disturbance.
5918 FM 1374 — Theft.
25 Jenkins Dr. — Theft.
717 FM 2821 W. (Huntsville) — Animal abuse.
Hwy. 19/ Hwy. 30 E. (Huntsville) — Minor auto wreck.
Sept. 12
6 Lakeview — Disturbance.
56 Johnson-Dodge St. — Domestic dispute.
995 Wood Farm Rd. (Riverside) — Disturbance.
2 Victoria Way — Theft.
107 Worley Way — Domestic dispute.
98 Fishermans Trl. — Domestic dispute.
52 Paul Dixon Rd. — Found property.
Sept. 13
2506 I-45 S. — Minor auto wreck.
Walker County Jail docket
Sept. 11
Roberto Luna — Unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Anthony Pham — Possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
Sept. 12
Ricardo A. Aguirre — Possession of a controlled substance.
Christian Villanueva Ortiz — Possession of a controlled substance.
Christopher Gutierrez — Possession of marijuana.
Axel J. Aguilar — Possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Justin Guess — Public intoxication.
Jalynn Sexton — Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying a weapon.
Carl C. Carnley — Possession of a controlled substance (3 counts).
Traqun D. House — Assault causing bodily injury (2 counts).
Kelton D. Archie — Violation of protective order, terroristic threatening (2 counts).
Katrina Colbert — Hinder apprehension/ prosecution.
Brandon D. Bryant — Public intoxication.
Ellis M. Etheridge — Parole and pardon board violation.
Mary M. Allen — Possession of a controlled substance.
Isaac D. Flye — Parole and pardon board violation, failure to identify, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, tampering/ fabricating physical evidence, credit card abuse, fraud use/ possession of identifying information, prohibited substance in correctional facility.
William L. Parker — Possession of a controlled substance, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence.
Sept. 13
Teri D. Cox — Possession of a controlled substance.
Amy McGraw — Aggravated assault.
Richard B. Whittington — Driving while intoxicated, accident involving damage to vehicle.
Demond A. Turner — Possession of marijuana.
Kobe A. Crowder — Unlawful carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.
Anthony J. Riles — Public intoxication.
Austin M. Opry — Public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth G. Gray — Aggravated assault causing bodily injury.
Marguieste D. McGowan — Public intoxication.
John W. Keefer — Parole and pardon board violation.
Sept. 14
Cory R. Gonzales — Possession of marijuana, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, tamper/ fabricating physical evidence, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts), failure to appear.
Leslie A. Key — Possession of drug paraphernalia.
